Viewers Revel in McCain's Thumbs-Down Gladiator Moment on Health Care Vote

Senator John McCain sure knows how to milk a moment.

It was nothing but drama last night in the Senate. With a "skinny repeal" of the Affordable Care Act on the line, McCain entered from stage right into the chamber. As his name neared during the roll call vote, he held an outstretched arm toward the dais, and then dropped his thumb toward the floor. Democrats, huddled in the back, gasped. Mitch McConnell, his face drawn and expressionless, stared at a point somewhere near McCain's ankles.

Here's the moment McCain voted against the last push health care bill, killing it. Holds out his hand, thumbs down. Audible gasps—> pic.twitter.com/tLHJ3iaOao — Tom Namako (@TomNamako) July 28, 2017

Insomniacs on the East Coast lapped it up, as Arizonans watched eagerly to see what their embattled senator might do. McCain had flown back to Washington, D.C, for the vote after he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer.