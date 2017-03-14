Watch as MCSO Deputy Shoots Dog While Responding to 'Unfounded' Tip

WARNING: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC VIOLENCE.

Another day, another dog shot, thanks to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

According to a press release issued today along with body-cam video of the incident, two MCSO deputies were responding to a "citizen tip" Sunday at a home in Wittmann when they encountered a barking canine.

The "tip," which supposedly related to "criminal activity" at the residence, turned out to be unfounded, according to the MCSO.

But Sergeant Daniel McPheeters and Deputy Fernando DeLaTorre didn't know that at the time. As you can see from the body-cam footage from Deputy DeLaTorre, the pit bull runs out from behind a tarp, barking loudly.

Sergeant McPheeters slipped on the grass and shot the dog. The press release states that the "pit bull charged," which seems debatable, given the footage.

Confronted with two intruders, the yelping pet runs alongside the deputies, eyeing the not-so-swift-on-his-feet McPheeters, who plugs the pooch.

The press release states that the dog's owner took it to an emergency vet, and, the pet is "currently in the care of its owner."

The deputies' supervisors have reviewed the video and support this use of force, according to the MCSO's statement.

New Times attempted to contact the owner, but was unsuccessful.

The release contains a quote from former MCSO Deputy Chief Paul Chagolla, a onetime favorite of ex-Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

"We do care for the safety of all when we respond to these calls,” Chagolla said. “This is a very unfortunate situation that could have resulted in significant harm to our first responders.”

The interesting part is that Chagolla, one of the worst MCSO PIOs of past history, is identified as a captain.

Which, despite the sad shooting of this doggie, will no doubt put a smile on many a reporter's face.

