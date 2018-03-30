Tale of Two Transcripts: Jury Believes Feds, Convicts Mesa Bitcoin Trader 'Morpheus Titania'

A Mesa trader of bitcoins, known to undercover agents as Morpheus Titania, was convicted by federal jury this week.

A federal jury this week convicted the Mesa bitcoin trader known to undercover government agents as Morpheus Titania on five counts of money laundering.

Known to his mother as Thomas Mario Costanzo, he faces sentencing in June after jurors agreed that federal agents, posing as cocaine and heroin dealers, caught him offering to help them wash $164,000 in U.S. legal tender with the cryptocurrency.

Costanzo faces five years and a $250,000 fine for each of the five counts, according to a statement released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona. The Justice Department also said it could seize the bitcoin from the transaction.