Mexican Consulate in Phoenix Provides Help After Killer Quake: You Can, Too

The Mexican Consulate in Phoenix is offering help to local Mexicans who want to make sure loved ones are safe following Tuesday's strong earthquake in Mexico City.

Mexican Consul General Claudia Franco Hijuelos thanked Arizonans for their sympathy and support following Tuesday's destructive earthquake in Mexico City, and offered methods to help victims.

"We’ve received numerous tokens of concern and queries," Hijuelos said at a news conference Wednesday afternoon. "Just normal people in Arizona — we've been getting emails and expressions of condolences, and we appreciate them very much."

The magnitude 7.1 earthquake, which came on the anniversary of an even deadlier 1985 earthquake in the same region, caused serious destruction in the city and other regions, and left more than 220 people dead.