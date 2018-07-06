 


Art for the Phoenix New Times story "The CBD Oil Boom" won first place in the Arizona Press Club's statewide competition for best illustration.
Zac McDonald and Chris Whetzel

New Times Wins Three Awards in Arizona Press Club Design Competition

New Times Staff | July 6, 2018 | 5:45pm
AA

Phoenix New Times and Art Director Zac McDonald won three awards in the Arizona Press Club design competition, the club announced Friday.

McDonald and freelance artist Chris Whetzel took first place in the statewide illustration, drawn, category for their illustration for the story "The CBD Oil Boom."  The judges wrote: “Excellent graphic image plays perfectly with the headline. Three-color palette and strong line work gives good impact.”

McDonald and freelance photographer Jim Louvau took second in the statewide tabloid/magazine cover design category for their cover featuring Cardinals' running back David Johnson. McDonald also took a second for statewide illustration, drawn, for his cover design for the story "Refusing to Drown Her Sorrow."

New Times previously won 18 awards in the Press Club's writing and reporting competitions.

