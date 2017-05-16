Nine People Shot to Death: The Serial Street Shooter's Victims

Stephanie Ellis: Facebook; Maleah Ellis: GoFundMe; all others: Silent Witness

Raul Romero, 61, killed August 16, 2015, in central Phoenix. He was an amazing, loving, caring, hardworking man, his daughter, Lora, told the media.

Jessie Olivas, 22, killed January 1, 2016, in Maryvale. His mother told the Arizona Republic he had a good heart and always asked her for money to help feed homeless people

Diego Verdugo-Sanchez, 21, killed on April 1, 2016, in Maryvale, standing in front of the house of his future in-laws. He and his fiancée were expecting their “miracle baby” after a string of miscarriages.