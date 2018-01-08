On Probation? Arizona Lawmaker Wants to Take Away Your Medical Cannabis

Arizona residents on probation or parole would no longer be able to consume cannabis to relieve their pain or other ailments under a newly proposed law.

Arizona Republican Vince Leach, R-Saddlebrooke, introduced several anti-medical-marijuana bills last year that went nowhere, including one that would have stopped the state from offering registration discounts to food-stamp recipients. This time, he's targeting people on probation.

As it stands now, the 2010 Arizona Medical Marijuana Act has won out in court on that question. The state can't take away someone's voter-approved right to use medicinal cannabis as punishment or a condition of staying out of jail.