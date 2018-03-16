Five of the Weirdest Entries Suggested for ADOT's Road Sign Contest

ADOT signs, like this Thanksgiving edition from November 2016, have always veered toward the dark or odd. The entries in the agency's new contest are no exception.

You've seen them. Anytime there's a concert, holiday, or major film release, the Arizona Department of Transportation lights up LED signs on the highway with a message about safety meant to inform and entertain. For example: A new Star Wars movie about to hit theaters? "TRUST THE FORCE // BUT ALWAYS BUCKLE UP."

Now, ADOT is allowing Arizonans to exercise the tremendous power to choose the next iterations of its road signs. From March 15 to 21, drivers can vote in a contest to choose two new editions of ADOT's trademark highway signs. Because ... people asked for this?

People evidently had some weird ideas about what to show to a captive audience of commuters. But here are a few of the strangest entries in ADOT's contest.