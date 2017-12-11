 


Phoenicians are naming their dogs after alcoholic drinks like Kahlua.
Afra_005 via Wikimedia Commons

Hair of the Dog: More Phoenicians Naming Pooches after Jack Daniels, Kahlua, and Jager

Molly Longman | December 11, 2017 | 4:53pm
AA

Humans have been naming drinks after dogs for decades. The Bloodhound was a 1920s concoction of gin, vermouth, and strawberry coulis popular during London's jazz age.

But some Phoenicians are taking a tail-wag-worthy twist on this trend by naming their pooch after their hooch — their dog after the hair of it.

Related Stories

The "dog people" over at Rover.com, a national network of dog-sitters and pet-walkers, say pups named after the hard stuff are on the rise in Phoenix, up 8 percent from last year. The names Jager, Kahlua, and Jack Daniels were the most popular liquor-inspired names, according to Rover's fifth annual report on popular dog names.

Jack Daniels was by far the hottest alcohol-themed name in Phoenix, rising in popularity by 282 percent from 2016. Meanwhile, Jager was up by 189 percent and Kahlua was up by 138 percent.

But naming your pup after your potion of choice could cause a host of problems and undue stress for both you and your furry friend.

What if your enthusiastic puppy Kahlua breaks off of her leash on a walk through your neighborhood? You will forever be known as the nutso neighbor who chased a poodle down the street while yelling out the name of a coffee liqueur.

If the wrong person overhears you say, "We got Jager for our daughter Sarah when she turned 6 — she proved she could be responsible," you could be hit with a visit from Child Protective Services.

The potential for human error is great, but, according to Rover, the majority of Phoenicians won't be taking that risk. Instead, they're still opting to name their mutts after other humans.

The top male names for Phoenix dogs were:

  • Max
  • Charlie
  • Buddy
  • Cooper
  • Jack

The top female names were:

  • Bella
  • Lucky
  • Daisy
  • Luna
  • Molly

