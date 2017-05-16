Phoenix Just Set a New Record for the High Cost of Apartment Rentals

Edison Midtown, Deco Communities

If your rent has gone up recently, you're not alone.

According to the market research company Axiometrics, the cost of renting an apartment in the Phoenix area reached an all-time high in April.

On average, renters paid an average of $981 a month, up from $975 the month before. That represents a $39 increase from last year — in April 2016, rent in Phoenix averaged out to $942 a month.