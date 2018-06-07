Johns Beware: Hiring Hookers in Phoenix Is Risky Business With Stiff New Fines

The city of Phoenix now has mandatory fines for soliciting a prostitute of more than $2,000 starting with the second offense.

Phoenix is cracking down on people who try to hire prostitutes, with steep, mandatory fines for johns, starting with their second offense.

The City Council approved a new ordinance unanimously on Wednesday that raises the stakes for repeated offenders. The new fine structure imposes a $2,000 penalty for a second conviction, $2,250 for a third conviction, and $2,500 for every conviction after that.

Previously, there was no mandatory fee — at the court's discretion, an offender could be fined up to $2,500.