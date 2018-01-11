Phoenix City Council Moves Toward Enacting Sexual Harassment Policy for Officials

City of Phoenix elected officials may soon have a sexual harassment policy on the books.

There's no sexual harassment policy on the books that governs the conduct of elected city officials in Phoenix — for now.

Led by Phoenix City Councilwoman Kate Gallego, a measure to research and create a policy for the city's elected officials passed unanimously at a general Council meeting on Wednesday.

At the meeting, Gallego cited the ongoing discussion of sexual harassment in the Arizona State Legislature after multiple sexual harassment allegations against state Representative Don Shooter. The potential new policy at the city council also follows a nationwide conversation about harassment and a wave of misconduct allegations against men in Hollywood, media, and government.