Let's See How People Are Handling the First Major Monsoon of the Season

The first genuine monsoon of the 2018 summer season slammed into the Valley on Monday afternoon, bringing dust, wind, torrential rain, and power outages. Flights were delayed out of Phoenix Sky Harbor as the storm approached, and a wall of dust of the kind the Valley has experienced during recent scorching hot, dry days preceded the monsoon.

Needless to say, people were ready to document the apocalyptic skies.