The first real monsoon of the 2018 season slammed into Phoenix on Monday afternoon.EXPAND
The first real monsoon of the 2018 season slammed into Phoenix on Monday afternoon.
Phoenix City Cam

Let's See How People Are Handling the First Major Monsoon of the Season

Joseph Flaherty | July 9, 2018 | 5:53pm
AA

The first genuine monsoon of the 2018 summer season slammed into the Valley on Monday afternoon, bringing dust, wind, torrential rain, and power outages. Flights were delayed out of Phoenix Sky Harbor as the storm approached, and a wall of dust of the kind the Valley has experienced during recent scorching hot, dry days preceded the monsoon.

Needless to say, people were ready to document the apocalyptic skies.

Joseph Flaherty is a staff writer at New Times. Originally from Wisconsin, he is a graduate of Middlebury College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism.

