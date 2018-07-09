Let's See How People Are Handling the First Major Monsoon of the Season

The first genuine monsoon of the 2018 summer season slammed into the Valley on Monday afternoon, bringing dust, wind, torrential rain, and power outages. Flights were delayed out of Phoenix Sky Harbor as the storm approached, and a wall of dust of the kind the Valley has experienced during recent scorching hot, dry days preceded the monsoon.
Needless to say, people were ready to document the apocalyptic skies.
1st monsoon season for me. Love it! pic.twitter.com/BUOjTMFnef— Tina C (@TECsgt) July 9, 2018
Monsoon at its finest today #Monsoon2018 pic.twitter.com/7sJ6SyoNq9— Tami Hampson (@Rn4u_stat) July 9, 2018
Slow moving on I10 out of #PHX. Thanks @valleymetro and @PhoenixMetroBus for gettting us all home safely. #PHXSummer #monsoon pic.twitter.com/BCm9ygDHwa— City of Phoenix, AZ (@CityofPhoenixAZ) July 9, 2018
Be careful out there! A wall of dust is moving through the Valley #monsoon2018 #azwx pic.twitter.com/l54bjOi89p— Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) July 9, 2018
Alert just went off expires in 20 minutes. This is my favorite time of year!!! Dust!! #azwx #monsoon2018 pic.twitter.com/F0UvvoTw3V— Melissa Edwards (@Mel_Edwards80) July 9, 2018
After 118 days with no measurable rain this storm is pretty darn exciting. :)#Monsoon2018 pic.twitter.com/EEI2PK9hVu— Chuck Barbee (@ChuckBarbee1) July 9, 2018
Rain and wind in Downtown Phoenix! #AZWX pic.twitter.com/reCKbMegcL— Heather Dunn (@HeatherDunn12) July 9, 2018
Mark Trennepohl, ADOT’s statewide road weather manager, used his dash cam to capture this video of the dust wall reaching central Phoenix. A lot of rain followed it, creating hazardous driving conditions. #azwx pic.twitter.com/0EIEVKzwtk— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 9, 2018
