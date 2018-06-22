 


Art for the Phoenix New Times story "The CBD Oil Boom" is a finalist for best illustration in the AAN journalism competition.
Zac McDonald and Chris Whetzel

Phoenix New Times Has Five Finalists for Alternative Newsmedia Awards

New Times Staff | June 22, 2018 | 11:57am
AA

Phoenix New Times has five finalists for the Association of Alternative Newsmedia Awards announced this week, including two in the cash prize categories.

Reporter Antonia Noori Farzan is a finalist for feature story (over 40,000 circulation) for her examination of the increasing number of Native Americans killed by law-enforcement officers titled "The New Indian Massacre."

Former managing editor Amy Silverman is a finalist for LGBTQ coverage for her cover story on the lack of information for HIV patients in Phoenix, "I Didn't Know There Was Help."

The New Times' other finalists are freelancer Valeria Fernandez (Immigration) for her cover story "Sara's Demons Crossed the Border With Her"; Art Director Zac McDonald and freelancer Chris Whetzel for their illustration for a story titled "The CBD Oil Boom" and Editor Stuart Warner for a collection of his columns, including "Tyrone's Gentle Death."

Voice Media Group papers in 2017, which include New Times, had a total of 19 finalists.

The winners will be announced July 28 in San Diego.

