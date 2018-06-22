Phoenix New Times Has Five Finalists for Alternative Newsmedia Awards

Art for the Phoenix New Times story "The CBD Oil Boom" is a finalist for best illustration in the AAN journalism competition.

Phoenix New Times has five finalists for the Association of Alternative Newsmedia Awards announced this week, including two in the cash prize categories.

Reporter Antonia Noori Farzan is a finalist for feature story (over 40,000 circulation) for her examination of the increasing number of Native Americans killed by law-enforcement officers titled "The New Indian Massacre."