How Did an Ad That Denigrates the #MeToo Movement Get Published in Phoenix New Times?

Update, 2:45 p.m.: Yucca Tap Room has issued the following statement:

"First and foremost, Yucca Tap Room would like to formally apologize for the tasteless and hurtful advertisement that was placed in the Phoenix New Times this past week in reference to our annual Winter Formal event. Although we had no knowledge of the ad prior to its distribution, our name was attached to it and, for all intents and purposes, it would appear the ad was generated by Yucca Tap Room.

We appreciate that the New Times was able to shed some light on the circumstances surrounding this incident and explained how this could have happened without Yucca’s knowledge or consent. We understand a simple explanation does not go far enough in this situation, so the decision has been made to remove the band 'Slowpoke' from this event. At the time of this posting, the remaining bands are discussing whether the event should take place at all.

Should the event move forward with the remaining acts, Yucca will be donating a portion of the proceeds from the night to A New Leaf, a community organization that offers assistance and counseling for victims of sexual assault.

As one of the longest-running music venues in the Valley, we understand the importance of not only a solid reputation, but also ensuring a safe and comfortable space for all of our patrons. And as a family-owned business, this distasteful use of our name goes against our very nature. We, again, apologize for the trouble this has caused and can assure you we, in no way, promoted or endorsed this advertisement."

Original story continues below:

The current print edition of Phoenix New Times, which hit newsstands on Thursday, contains an ad that was placed by an advertising department employee looking to promote his band. Even when viewed charitably, it appears to be ridiculing the ongoing national discussion about rape and sexual harassment.

In theory, the ad is supposed to be promoting an upcoming show headlined by the local band Slowpoke. It shows a road sign with three stick figures in a sex position commonly known as "the Eiffel tower." (That link is to Urban Dictionary; definitely don't Google it if you're at work.) The stick figure being doubly penetrated has a speech bubble saying "#MeToo," a reference to the recent wave of women — and men — publicly sharing their experiences of sexual assault and harassment.





Antonia Farzan

Over the weekend, photos of the ad began circulating on Facebook. A sampling of the comments:



"The only way this could fail harder at being edgy and transgressive is if those stick figures were in blackface."

"Wow, this is fucking disgusting."

"This is incredibly bad taste, and not at all funny."

The editorial and advertising departments at Phoenix New Times are completely separate, and many of us on the editorial side had the same question that readers did: How could this get published?

Here's what we know: The ad was placed and paid for by Andrew Meister, who's a member of Slowpoke and is also in charge of digital ad sales at Phoenix New Times. The band has used this same logo in the past, but "#MeToo" is a new addition.

When asked about the ad, Meister responded, "I don't have much of a comment, other than it was not what my intention was."

What was his intention?

"Not what's going on."

Could he elaborate on that?

"Not really."

Did he anticipate that people would be offended by the ad?

"Absolutely not."

Is there anything that he'd want readers to know?

"I got nothing to say. It was stupid."

Later, he said that he did have one thing he wanted to add: "I do want to apologize, and my actions were very dumb."

Our publisher, Kurtis Barton (who's Meister's boss) said that he doesn't publicly comment on paid ads in the paper. However, as a general matter of policy, New Times doesn't vet ads that have been placed by bands, he said.

Typically, ads only get vetted when there are federal and state regulations involved. For instance, ads for apartment rentals can't contain any discriminatory language that would violate the Fair Housing Act.

This particular ad was not vetted by anyone in the advertising department, Barton confirmed.

Although Yucca Tap Room's name appears prominently, owner Rodney Hu said that he had nothing to do with the ad.

He and his staff didn't see the ad prior to publication, he said. In fact, they only became aware of its existence when people started contacting them to complain about it.

"Our statement is that if we had known about it, we would have never run it, period," he said. "Now it's too late — what are you going to do?"

It's not uncommon for bands that are performing at Yucca Tap Room to design their own ads and flyers, Hu said. When that happens, the bar doesn't take part in the design process or require final approval.

Though some Facebook commenters have asked that Slowpoke be removed from the event line-up, that hasn't happened yet, and Hu didn't indicate that he'd be reluctant to book the band in future.

"We have a good relationship with these guys, and we just want to keep it that way," he said. "We don't approve of [the ad], we don't condone it, but it is what it is."

For the record, there are a lot of people in the New Times building who don't condone it, either. Arts and music editor Becky Bartkowski shared the following statement:

"I'm horrified that another New Times employee put this ad in our paper. It not only belittles the work of everyone who works to build the paper each week, it spits in the face of each person who was part of the #MeToo movement.

"The writers who contribute to New Times don't think this is okay. Neither do the artists we cover."