Phoenix New Times Seeks Food, Music, Arts Freelancers
Phoenix New Times Seeks Food, Music, Arts Freelancers

Phoenix New Times | January 8, 2018 | 6:00am
AA

New Times is looking for freelance food, music, and arts writers to help our ace staff cover the Valley of the Sun and Arizona.

We're looking for reliable writers who can meet deadlines and tackle original reporting that examines unique daily happenings all over our community (an eye for quirky stories is a plus). And while we're open to all subjects, we're particularly interested in the local shopping scene, cocktail culture, arts/music/food trends, restaurant industry news, music news, and the local music scene. 

Freelancers must be prepared to pitch their own short-form story ideas (and take photos) and be open to assignments from New Times editors. 

Please e-mail a short cover letter, a resume, links to published articles, a few story ideas, and areas of interest to amy.silverman@newtimes.com. 

©2018 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

