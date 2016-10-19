Phoenix New Times Seeks Part-Time Layout Editor

New Times screenshot

Phoenix New Times has an immediate opening for a layout editor. This person will produce sophisticated and vibrant layouts for the print and online versions of the paper, produce and supervise interactive and multimedia features for www.phoenixnewtimes.com, organize and manage digital assets, and assist and support the art director.

Applicants must have intermediate-level experience in the usage of Adobe software (Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Muse) as well as Apple’s Final Cut Pro X (or any competitive NLE/motion graphics package) and an eye for good typography, photography, and illustration. Must have sophisticated design skills. Experience in photography, videography, and motion graphics is a plus. The successful candidate will possess excellent communication, organizational, and conceptual skills, and the ability to juggle several projects at once in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment. This candidate will also be a self-starter willing to take the lead, conceptualize innovative content, and be a key contributing member of the editorial team. Previous page layout, editorial design, and web/multimedia experience is preferred but not essential.

This is a part-time position. Interested and qualified applicants should e-mail resume, online links or samples, and cover letter to art-resumes@voicemediagroup.com. No phone calls.