You Really Like Us: Be New Times' 100,000th Facebook Family Member, Win $500

Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at 12 p.m.
By Stuart Warner
Phoenix New Times
Facebook really is a digital community where many of you can meet, cuss, and discuss stories you read in
Phoenix New Times.

In fact, we like to think of it as if we're sitting down at the family dinner table with you. We often don't agree, but we keep coming back for more conversation and food for thought.

Now, that family is about to reach 100,000 likes, and we want to say thank you.

So New Times is offering a $500 Visa gift card to Facebook Friend No. 100,000. The decision of our digital team as to who is No. 100,000 will be final.

We're just a few hundred likes away, so start clicking.

Stuart Warner
Stuart is editor of New Times. He has been a journalist since the stoned ages of 1969, playing a major role on teams that won three Pulitzer Prizes. He is also the author of the biography JOCK: A Coach's Story.

