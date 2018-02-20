Phoenix New Times Writers Win Polk Award for Exposing Motel 6 Collusion With ICE

Phoenix New Times writers Antonia Noori Farzan and Joseph Flaherty have won a prestigious George Polk Award for their story about Motel 6 divulging guest lists to immigration authorities.

Long Island University announced the winners of the 69th annual George Polk Awards in Journalism at a ceremony today at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. Farzan and Flaherty share the Immigration Reporting Award with Maria Perez of the Naples Daily News.

"Antonia and Joe are both new to New Times, but it hasn't taken them long to embrace what New Times has always done best ... find stories that matter and that others aren't reporting," Phoenix New Times editor Stuart Warner said. "The award is one of the most prestigious in journalism, and it is well-deserved. But it doesn't mean that their reporting on this is over. Motel 6, we're still watching."