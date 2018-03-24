Live Updates: Arizona Students #MarchforOurLives Today at State Capitol

Students from all over Arizona gathered this morning at the State Capitol, joining their peers in a nationwide event to demand their lawmakers take action on guns. Following the lead of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting survivors,

Phoenix high schoolers organized the march to demand an end to gun violence, as did their contemporaries in dozens of cities around the country. And if the Phoenix March for Our Lives Facebook event is any indication, turnout could be considerable.

11:14 a.m.: Arguments but no physical violence

A cadre or around a dozen pro-gun counter-protesters, several carrying guns in a holster, began arguing with March for Our Lives attendees near the Liberty Bell at the entrance to the House and Senate buildings.

Several counter-protesters are members of Patriot Movement Arizona, an anti-immigrant group that frequently harasses people at public events. They were also Bikers for Trump shirts in the group hoisting Trump flags.

10:38 a.m.: Soldier turned congressman

Arizona Congressman Ruben Galllego, a Democrat, described using an assault rifle in the military.

“Why are we allowing those weapons in the hands of civilians? We are not at war with each other.

“Who we are at war with is the NRA,” he added.

10:26 a.m: Live view of the crowd

10:15 a.m.: Just look around



Phoenix March for Our Lives Co-founder Jordan Harb, 17, said to look around — everything at the rally had been the result of students banding together to make the rally happen.

If you only do one thing after leaving the rally, Harb said, “Just register to vote.”

Samantha Lekberg, 16 and another co-founder, thanked the other student organizers. She said that their cause is going to create a different future, despite the effort in the moment.

“My grades are plummeting but like Jordan said we’re not going to talk about that until Monday,” Lekberg said.

Arizonans for Gun Safety founder Geraldine Hills described past victories: the passage of Shannon’s Law, the Million Mom March, and an effort to create a gun buyback law that was vehemently opposed by the gun lobby.

Because of the legislators in thrall to the gun lobby, Arizona has the loose gun laws that it has, Hills said.

“Our legislators are listening to an extremist lobby because they’ve been bought off by the Citizen’s Defense League and the NRA,” Hills said.

9:55 a.m.: Crowd has already gathered in Phoenix