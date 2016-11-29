Ruben Gallego to Fellow Democrats: It's Time for a New House Leader

Rep. Ruben Gallego is backing Tim Ryan for House Democratic leader. Griselda Nevarez

Congressman Ruben Gallego of Phoenix is joining a group of dissidents from his party who believe it's time for a new House Democratic leader. He is backing Tim Ryan's bid to unseat Nancy Pelosi as the top House Democrat.

Gallego said in a statement that House Democrats "must do more than simply paper over the cracks" if they want to reverse four election cycles of disappointing results and win back the majority in the House of Representatives.

"We can't just say the right things — we must take concrete steps to move our party in the right direction," Gallego said. "That's why I'm proud to announce my support for Congressman Tim Ryan for Democratic Leader."

Added Gallego: "Congressman Ryan has been a relentless advocate for working families and progressive policies. He is young and energetic, and I believe he will lead our Caucus in standing up to President-elect [Donald] Trump and his administration and their plans to roll back civil liberties and our country's social advancement."

Ryan announced on November 17 that he was running for the House minority leader position. He faces a tall order to oust Pelosi, a powerful fundraiser who has been the House Democratic leader for the past 14 years. Last time she faced a challenge in 2010, she easily won by a margin of 150 to 43.

Gallego praised Pelosi for helping deliver "progressive victories" such as the Affordable Care Act while she was speaker of the House. He also said he respects and admires "her long record of dedicated service to our party and our country" and that he was "heartened to read that she is now heeding the younger voices in our caucus."

"At this critical juncture, we face a choice: will we preserve a broken status quo or will we set our party on a new course?" — U.S. Representative Ruben Gallego of Arizona

But, he went on, "[L]et's be clear: these changes are necessary but not sufficient. We can’t walk away from the 2016 election without learning an important lesson. What we're doing now is not working. We have an opportunity for change, and we should take it."

House Democrats will vote to elect the next House minority leader on Wednesday. So far, Gallego is one of the few House Democrats and the only member of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus to openly back Ryan over Pelosi. Twenty-one Hispanic Caucus members, including Arizona Congressman Raul Grijalva, signed a letter in support of Pelosi.

Gallego was among the House Democrats who called on Pelosi to delay party leadership elections until November 30. The elections were supposed to be held before Thanksgiving.

Here is the text of Representative Ruben Gallego's November 29 statement: