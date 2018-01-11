Report: Four Sam's Club Stores Shuttering in Arizona; 63 Closing Nationwide

If you frequent a Sam's Club in Casa Grande, Chandler, Scottsdale, or Prescott Valley, bad news: Your store might be closed as of today.

Business Insider reported Thursday that Walmart, which owns the bargain wholesale store, abruptly closed 63 Sam's Club locations nationwide. Some Sam's Club employees reportedly showed up to work only to find out that their store had closed its doors and they were being laid off.

Walmart said that 10 of these stores will become e-commerce distribution centers.