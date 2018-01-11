Report: Four Sam's Club Stores Shuttering in Arizona; 63 Closing Nationwide

If you frequent a Sam's Club in Casa Grande, Chandler, Scottsdale, or Prescott Valley, bad news: Your store might be closed as of today.
Business Insider reported Thursday that Walmart, which owns the bargain wholesale store, abruptly closed 63 Sam's Club locations nationwide. Some Sam's Club employees reportedly showed up to work only to find out that their store had closed its doors and they were being laid off.
Walmart said that 10 of these stores will become e-commerce distribution centers.
The stores in Arizona that closed are below, per Business Insider. When called on Thursday, no one answered at these locations and instead there was an automated message that said the store is closed today and will reopen on January 12.
An employee at the Chandler location confirmed that the store's last day of operations will be on January 26, as did an employee at the Prescott Valley store. These stores will reopen tomorrow for two more weeks of operations until the final closure, according to the employees.
The addresses of the closing stores:
2425 East Florence Boulevard, Casa Grande
5757 East State Route 69, Prescott Valley
1375 South Arizona Avenue, Chandler
15255 North Northsight Boulevard, Scottsdale
