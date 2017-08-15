Don't Look at the Sun, Kids: Scottsdale Students Must Stay Indoors During Eclipse

EXPAND A solar eclipse will partially block the sun over Arizona, and will totally block recess for Scottsdale students. Takeshi Kuboki/Flickr

Space enthusiasts will be watching the sky on Monday to see the moon slip between the sun and the Earth. For those in its path across the U.S., the full solar eclipse could stunning: For at least few minutes, a solar eclipse causes the appearance of darkness in the middle of the day. The sun, partially obscured except for its outer ring, will appear to be surrounded by a grand halo of light.

Sound pretty spectacular, right? But Scottsdale school administrators aren't taking any chances. The school district will keep students indoors until the celestial event is over.

On Tuesday, the Scottsdale Unified School District said in a news release that on Monday, August 21, students will be kept indoors from the hours of 9 a.m. to noon.