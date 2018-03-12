Scottsdale's #Saguarbro Promotion Leads To Controversy at SXSW

In an attempt to convince tech workers to leave the greener pastures of San Francisco for sunblasted Phoenix, representatives from Scottsdale's economic development department spent the past weekend at South By Southwest handing out promotional T-shirts that feature Saguarbro.

Get it ... it's a saguaro cactus ... who is also a tech bro.

Aside from the fact that it's not funny or clever and no one uses the word "dudette," there are two main problems with this advertising campaign: