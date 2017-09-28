MCSO Removes 16 Endangered Animals from Arizona Deaf Ranch

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office officials seized eight horses, five dogs, one foal, and one miniature donkey from a ranch in New River.

Famished-looking horses, donkeys, and dogs prompted neighbors of the Remington Deaf Ranch to say “Oh, My!” and call the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators later seized 16 neglected animals, located in New River, according to a sheriff’s office press release. Officials are also looking into the welfare of three teens found working on the ranch. The teens may be from Ethiopia, the release said.

Officials suspected the boys were tasked with looking after the horses on the ranch, which claims to help drug- and alcohol-addicted youth — with a hand from Jesus Christ, of course. The Arizona Department of Child Safety is looking into the welfare of the boys, who seemed unharmed. It’s not known how they came to reside at the ranch, which is not licensed with the state.