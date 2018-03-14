Teachers in Red Rally at Arizona Capitol, Protest Tax Credits for Private Schools

Teachers and other activists rallied at the Arizona Capitol on Wednesday to oppose another bill that would expand the Empowerment Scholarship Program.

About 100 Arizona teachers and supporters rallied at the Arizona Capitol on Wednesday, turning out in support of their Red for Ed movement and to oppose a private-school tax-credit bill.

Spring break this week at many Arizona schools boosted teacher participation in the event, which was put on by Arizona Educators United and the Arizona Educators Association.

Activists with the groups spoke against Senate Bill 1467 at the Arizona House of Representative's Ways and Means committee before posing for photos on the Capitol plaza in their red shirts and chanting "Red for Ed!"