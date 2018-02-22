Find Out Via Text If Your Representatives Have Received Money From NRA

In a matter of seconds after texting NRA to 50409, you can find out who your state's two U.S. senators are, your representative in the U.S. House and your state's governor and how much money they have received from the NRA, plus how much the NRA has donated to their opposition.

We tested it out, first by texting NRA to the number.

Screenshot by Dillon Rosenblatt

They then asked for our address, so we texted 1201 East Jefferson Street, 85034 (the address of Phoenix New Times)

And within seconds we were told all about our representatives in the House and Senate, and Doug Ducey is our Governor.