The Best 7/10 Events and Deals in Phoenix

While 710 may not be as widely observed as 420, there are a variety of shindigs and sales happening across the Metro Phoenix area over in honor of the annual occasion that celebrates THC concentrates.

Want to know how you can join in the fun and have some, um, high times? Here's a look at what the 710 scene in the Valley has to offer this year, including various sales, shindigs, parties, and networking events.

Many will be taking place on Tuesday, July 10 (which is where the holiday gets its name) while a few others will be happening both before and after the big day.

Check it all out, plan ahead, and set your alarm for 7:10 a.m., y'all . After all, you'll want to get up early (and maybe even get in a wake- and-bake sesh) to partake in all of the 710 events around metro Phoenix.

Arizona Green Life

11829 North 19th Avenue

336 North Stapley Drive, Mesa

These medical marijuana certification centers are running a 710 special during July where customers can get MMJ certified for $60 with medical records or $100 without. (Note: mandatory state fees are not included and records must be from an authorized MD, DO, or ND within the last year. ) Call 480-382-9451 (Phoenix location) or 480-420-8017 (Mesa location) for additional information.

The Mint Dispensary

5210 South Priest Drive, Tempe

330 East Southern Avenue, Mesa

Both locations of The Mint Dispensary will be selling 10-gram portions of shatter concentrate for $100 on July 10. More than 20 different strains will be available, albeit while supplies last. You can also partake in a variety of B.O.G.O. specials on all Canamo concentrates, Baked Bros 300-milligram products, Goldsmith extracts, and other items and substances. The Mint will also have quarter-ounce flowers of various strains available for $39, also while supplies last. The first 200 patients at each location will receive a free swag bag. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Call 480-749-6468 (Tempe location) or 480-664-1470 (Mesa location) for more info.

The Superior Dispensary

211 South 57th Drive

This popular west Valley dispensary will be celebrating the occasion in style during its “Superior Seven Ten” event. According to its proprietors, they'll have free samples of edibles available all day long on Tuesday, July 10, as well as special deals on Superior concentrates.

Meanwhile, all MMJ card holders can participate in live tours of Superior's facility will that will be conducted between noon and 5 p.m. Live music will also be happening in the afternoon. Business hours are from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is free. Call 602-926-9100 for more information.

Sky High Smoke Shop

33 West Southern Avenue, Tempe

Sky High's patrons can score a variety of specials and deals on Tuesday, July 10, at this Tempe smoke shop. Arrive early and partake in a "buy one, get one free" sale on items of equal or lesser value from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (tobacco, vapes, and other selected items are excluded).

There will also be specials on male and female Headies joints (65 percent off for male joints, 50 percent for female joints), a 35 percent off sale on select vaporizers, and 35 percent off sale from 2 p.m. to close on most everything in the store (except tobacco and selected items), and 25 percent off select vaporizers.

A raffle for an array of prizes and gear will also take place. Tickets are $5 each or three for $12. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. Call 480-557-6653 for more info.

SWC Tempe

520 South Price Road, Tempe

Customers of this Tempe dispensary can partake in a buy one, get two free deal on half-grams of Squeeze shatter on Tuesday, July 10. (Offer will only be available while supplies last, however.) You can also check out swcarizona.com for additional promotions. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Call 480-245-6751 for more info.

Three Wisemen

7323 East Shoeman Lane, Scottsdale

Cannabis event promoter Society Sesh will host a “710 Patient Appreciation Pizza Party” at the Scottsdale spot on Tuesday, July 10. Expect gift bags containing products and swag from local MMJ companies, guest speakers, info on CBD and other topics, on-site MMJ evaluations, karaoke, and (of course) plenty of pizza. Happy hour specials will also be available. The party goes from noon until 8 p.m. General admission is $20 and includes pizza and one free shot of booze (veterans and industry professionals can get in for half price). Visit the ticketing page for more details.

EXPAND Bud's Glass Joint, supplying anything extra you need. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Bud's Glass Joint

907 North Fifth Street

Who's your bud? If you're into concentrate accessories and paraphernalia, it's the folks at this Roosevelt Row head shop. They'll host a 710 extravaganza and sale on Tuesday, July 10, which will run all day long. All concentrate items in the store will be available for 30 to 70 percent off. Business hours will be from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Call 602-258-1500 for more details.

Sky Dispensary

3155 East McDowell Road

10827 South 51st Street

5205 East University Drive

All three of Sky Dispensary's locations around the Valley will have giveaways every 30 minutes throughout the day on Tuesday, July 10. Plus, you can also give the prize wheel a spin to nab some awesome stuff or enter to win a half-pound of weed. The first 100 customers at each location will score free swag while BOGO deals on Timeless products will also be offered. Visit the Sky Dispensary website for individual location hours and more information.

Oasis Dispensaries

17006 South Weber Drive, Chandler

26427 South Arizona Avenue, Chandler

Customers who visit either of these Chandler dispensaries can score a buy two, get one free deal on all high-grade products (some restrictions apply) and 25 percent off all vaporizer cartridges. They’ll also have all wax shatters and crumbles available for $20 per gram (with the exception of live resin, diamonds, sauce, and vape carts). First-time patients can also get a buy one, get one free deal on any one item of identical grade and category up to $55 (additional restrictions may apply). Call 480-626-7333 or 602-903-3665 for full details.

Women Grow Phoenix

MonOrchid

214 East Roosevelt Street

Ladies and gentlemen alike are invited to attend the latest cannabis industry networking event on Tuesday, July 10, which is presented by Women Grow Phoenix. This particular edition, which starts at 6 p.m., will focus on the subject of “sports and cannabis” with a panel of guest speakers discussing the topic. The events will also include vendors, games, music, and a raffle for prizes (including two free MMJ certifications courtesy of Dr. Refferalz).

A “speed hiring” session featuring local MMJ and cannabis-oriented businesses and vendors is also scheduled to take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Those interested in participating are asked to arrive by 3:30 p.m. for pre-registration and to sign in. It's also good if you bring at least 10 copies of your resume and dress to impress (since, you know, you're applying for a job).

A private VIP launch party for Vina Vapes (which, according to its slogan, are made “for women, by women”) will take place at MonOrchid from 9 to 10:30 p.m. A valid dispensary agent card or industry business card is required to attend. Email vinavapes@gmail.com for info or to RSVP.

No MMJ card is required to attend the networking event. If you'd like to guarantee your spot, early bird tickets for the event are $25 (or $40 with a swag bag) and $35 for those participating in the “speed hiring” session. For more info, visit the Women Grow Phoenix website.

DOMM.life

3123 East Thomas Road, Phoenix

Swing by this cannabis-friendly lifestyle lounge in East Phoenix on the afternoon of Friday, July 13, and partake in live music, cafe beverages, shopping, and other chill activities during its weekly happy hour. As DOMM.life's Facebook page states, it's a place to hang out, kick back, and unwind after a hectic week. The event runs from 4:20 to 7 p.m. Call 833-366-6669 for more details.

Let's Grow Together: A High-End Cannabis Mixer

La Flor De Calabaza

705 North First Street

This “interactive mixer” on Friday, July 13, will feature professionals from the cannabis and MMJ industries and the chance to network and socialize with vendors, entrepreneurs, and investors. Naturally, there will be food and drinks available, as well as live entertainment and special guest speakers.

The 21-and-over event runs from 6 to 9 p.m. General admission is $25 and includes appetizers and a free shot of Jack Daniels. Vendors can attend for $60 and will get a table, Wi-Fi access, and promotion on social media. Professional or business casual dress is recommended. See the Eventbrite page for more info.

710 Degree Cup 2018

Legends Event Center

4240 West Camelback Road

Want to know which local dispensaries offer the best bud around? The organizers of the 710 Degree Cup got you covered. The annual festival, which will have its third edition in 2018, awards MMJ spots around the Valley that they've judged to be the best based on patient appreciation and dispensary accountability. Hence their self-described mission of “uncovering who in Arizona has the best and worst medicine.”

According to the event's website, organizers will present awards in multiple dispensary and patient categories at this year's event, which takes place on Sunday, July 15. (Note: Because of the recent decision by the Arizona Court of Appeals regarding concentrates, the event will focus strictly on weed.)

A number of MMJ exhibitors will be on hand for the event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. In addition to lauding the best of Arizona's medical marijuana scene, they'll also have live music, giveaways, a joint-rolling contest, food and drinks, contests, games, free samples, and a VIP lounge.

Anyone with a valid MMJ card can attend. Admission is free but only if you register online beforehand. Visit the event's website for more information.