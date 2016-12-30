menu

The Six Best New Times Longreads of 2016

The 16 Arizona News Stories That Best Define 2016


The Six Best New Times Longreads of 2016

Friday, December 30, 2016 at 10:07 a.m.
By Miriam Wasser
Pexels/Creative Commons
A A

During 2016, New Times published dozens of longform articles. Some delved into complicated presidential politics or environmental problems; others were elegant and reflective personal essays about issues of local concern. While they covered a variety of topics, the thing that they all have in commons is that they took weeks — sometimes months — to report and write.

As the year comes to an end, make sure you don't miss these six great longreads:

A miniature Viking boat containing the ashes of tattoo artist Jubel Dean Perkins engulfed in flames on Bartlett Lake.
Shawna Lyon

6. 21st-Century Viking: The Life and Death of Ex-Con, Tattoo Artist, and Heathen Warrior Jubel Dean Perkins, by Stephen Lemons
A deep dive into the fascinating life and mysterious death of local tattoo artist Jubel Dean Perkins, an ex-con who became a beloved leader in Asatru, a modern-day pagan religion.

Illustration by Daniel Zender

5. Broken Bonds: Native American Foster Children Suffer Under a Law Originally Meant to Help Them, by Elizabeth Stuart
The tale of a Mesa family's struggle to adopt a Native American child they fostered illuminates how the Indian Child Welfare Act, a law that was designed to help Native American children, might be doing more harm than good.

Shutterstock

4. Phoenix Is an Ethnically Diverse City — So Why Does It Feel So White? by Robrt Pela
A first-person essay that examines why Phoenix, a huge city with a population that's more than 30 percent Hispanic, feels so white.

