The Top Arizona Baby Names of 2017 Are Out: Harvey Is Not One of Them

This year was a lot of things. But 2017 was not the year to name your child Harvey, Roy, or Trent.

The Arizona Department of Health Services just released its list of the top 100 baby names in the state for this year, and none of those names made the list. We're proud of you, Arizona parents!

The most popular names were pretty plain, although Jane did not make the list. A lot of Emmas, Liams, Isabellas , and Noahs will be terrorizing teachers in about 10 years.

Surprisingly, neither Donald nor Taylor made the list. Parents were not interested in naming their children after presidents or superstar pop divas with affinities for cowgirl boots.

The top girl name was Emma, presumably after Emma Stone, who became the first native Arizonan to win an Academy Award after her role as a struggling, tap-dancing actress in La La Land.



Liam was the top boy name — possibly after Neeson or Hemsworth, depending on your taste in movies and feelings about Miley Cyrus.

In other timely news, both John and Maverick made the boys list — perhaps as a final ode to our cancer-stricken war-hero U.S. Senator.

Every year Arizona DHS calculates a list of top baby names using data from birth certificates submitted to their Bureau of Vital Records. Last year Emma and Liam were also counted as the most popular names, so at least we are staying consistent. There are still a few days left in 2017, so this count won't be official until February 2018.

Here's a list of the top 10 names of the year for both boys and girls.

Girls:



Emma

Isabella

Olivia

Sophia

Mia

Ava

Emily

Evelyn

Amelia

Charlotte





Boys:

