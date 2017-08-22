Trump in Phoenix: Waiting for the President to Arrive

Supporters and protesters began arriving early as businesses closed in downtown Phoenix, awaiting the arrival of President Donald Trump.

Trump stopped in Yuma before flying to Phoenix via Air Force One. At 3 p.m., he was boarding the plane. He was landing at Sky Harbor around 4 o'clock, about 20 minutes early

The White House also said there would be no pardon of former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio. Vice President Mike Pence arrived at Sky Harbor just before 3:30.

Several downtown streets were blocked off before the Trump rally: Monroe Street from Second to Seventh streets, Third Street from Washington to Van Buren streets, and Fifth Street from Jefferson to Van Buren streets. There also will be no firearms allowed in the Convention Center.

Numerous business were also closing early. Here is our up-to-date list.

Here is a running tally of the latest news from the rally:

4:30 p.m.: Confrontation Ends With a Handshake

Discussion between AZ militia member (wouldn't comment) and demonstrator with DSA gear. Ends in a handshake. #TrumpInPhoenix #PhoenixRally pic.twitter.com/yVVTdHS48y — Joseph Flaherty (@FlahertyJoseph) August 22, 2017

4:00 p.m. A Story of Survival

Sarah Kader's grandmother survived the Auschwitz concentration camp during World War II. Kader says it's from her grandmother's example of strength that she learned this: to combat hate, you have to speak up.

The 34-year-old Tempe lawyer emphasized this as she spoke at the Never Again: Jews and Allies Against Hate rally at the Arizona State Capitol on Tuesday afternoon in sweltering 100-plus-degree heat.

Protesters at the Never Again: Jews and Allies Against Hate rally at the state capitol Molly Longman

"If we have learned anything, it's that 'never again' means silence is unacceptable," Kader said. "I will not be silenced today, not tomorrow, not ever."

Dozens gathered on the state senate lawn as Kader, Tempe City Councilman David Schapira, and other officials spoke about fighting hate peacefully.

Just over a week ago, neo-Nazis chanted "Jews will not replace us in Charlottesville. Today, Schapira said it was important to combat this kind of hateful rhetoric to keep history from repeating itself.

"It's incumbent for all of us ... as Americans to stand up against hate and intolerance," Schapira said.

— Molly Longman

3:45 Air Force One Approaching Phoenix

3:15 p.m.: Protesters and Counter-Protesters

Counter protesters arrived and it got a whole lot louder. "We want Trump" chants are being met with "Go back to Russia." #TrumpInPhoenix pic.twitter.com/G6RAO7LEOs — Lindsay Moore (@_lindsaymoore) August 22, 2017

3:00 p.m. What It Looked Like an Hour Before the Doors Opened

Just one side of the convention center for #TrumpInPhoenix. Line wraps around the whole building. Doors open in one hour. pic.twitter.com/Y4xsEmRGts — Lindsay Moore (@_lindsaymoore) August 22, 2017

2:45 p.m.: The scene downtown