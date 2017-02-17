Trump Supporters in Chandler Go Viral as They Leave Nordstrom For Dillard's
Since the popular department store Nordstrom opted to discontinue selling Ivanka Trump's brand on February 3 because of poor sales, the internet has gone crazy. Crazier than usual.
President Donald Trump tweeted about it, Kellyanne Conway voiced her support on live TV and supporters of Nordstrom shopped and documented their disapproval of Trump in doing so.
Now on the other side, and in Arizona, Trump supporters at Chandler Fashion Center rallied together to cancel their accounts and announced they are taking their shopping needs to Dillard's in a video. The viral video was posted to one of the women's Facebook page, which has since been deleted.
The woman, wearing a Donald Trump T-shirt, said she was an ex-Nordstrom employee and can be heard in the video saying, "I’ve been shopping at Nordstrom for 30 years, because of your decision to drop Ivanka Trump, I will no longer shop at your store, nor will my husband, or our nine children, or our eight grandchildren.”
These women clearly believe Nordstrom made a bigly mistake. YUGE.
A call to Nordstrom's public relations department wasn't immediately returned.
