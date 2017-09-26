UA-Operated OSIRIS-REx Takes Photos of Earth and They're Gorgeous

A group of space-obsessed scientists waited anxiously in a conference room in the University of Arizona Michael J. Drake Building in Tucson at 6 p.m. this past Friday.

Then there was an audible shriek.

The first line of an image of Earth began to configure on one scientist’s computer screen. Dante Lauretta and his team dove across the room to see the photo of a blue-and-white sphere come into view. There was an audible gasp.

"We began to see our beautiful world,” Lauretta said during a press conference Tuesday.

This was no textbook image of Earth. It was taken by a University of Arizona-produced camera built into an asteroid-hunting spacecraft called OSIRIS-REx (pronounced: Oh-Cyrus (like Miley)-Rex (like the Tyrannosaurus). The space-circling robot is the brainchild of Lauretta and his national team of researchers, engineers, scientists, and staff.

The spacecraft’s ultimate goal is to reach an asteroid called Bennu in August of next year. In 2020, the bot will collect gravel from the asteroid, which is about as tall as the Empire State Building and wide as five football fields. If all goes as planned, the craft will then return home to Earth, landing somewhere in Utah in 2023 in the United States' first attempt to bring back a piece of an asteroid for data analysis.

Japan has already reached an asteroid, bringing back only a few specs of dust, said Lauretta, the project’s principal investigator.

And on Friday, OSIRIS-REx came closer to Earth than it had since its launch a year ago. It used the home planet’s gravitational force to slingshot itself out into space, while saving fuel. The tricky maneuver was called an Earth Gravity Assist, which put the solar-powered craft on course to reach its target asteroid.

OSIRIS-REx Principal Investigator Daunte Lauretta and Deputy Principal Investigator Heather Enos discuss the spacecraft's Earth flyby in Tucson on Tuesday, September 26. Molly Longman

OSIRIS-REx came within 10,711 miles of Antarctica and then proceeded north over the Pacific Ocean to propel itself above the Earth.

While they were in the neighborhood, the OSIRIS-REx team used the Earth flyby to test and calibrate the instruments on their craft.

Over the next two weeks, three of the spacecraft’s instruments will turn on and scan the Earth and Moon.

When the first photo of Earth came in clear, Lauretta said this was a sign that their mission was on track for success.

“This a very capable vehicle doing everything we designed it to do,” Lauretta said of OSIRIS-REx. “It was not a surprise, but more about the moment.”

Although the image of Earth was beautiful, it didn’t come in perfectly, but with little black icicles at the top. That’s because of the camera’s short, roughly-three-millisecond exposure times. They’re so short to take photos of a dark asteroid, which is why an entity as bright as earth made for an imperfect subject.

Still, Lauretta said the photograph was a thrilling omen for what lies ahead on the voyage to Bennu.

“It felt like I was actually in space and looking at the image,” Lauretta said. “OSIRIS REx is us.”