VIDEO: Molotov Cocktails Thrown At Fourth Avenue Jail

A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails at the Fourth Avenue Jail in Phoenix, Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said Wednesday.

The suspect has been identified as Michael Anthony Arreola of Mesa, a former inmate in the jail.

Two separate firebombing incidents were documented on surveillance video: The first was a little after 2 a.m. Tuesday and the other just before 7 p.m. that same day.