Video: Road-Rage Chivalry — Driver Takes Sucker-Smack by Angry Woman, Doesn't Fight Back

Ray Stern

Who says chivalry's dead? We caught an example on video!

Driving north on Mill Avenue on New Year's Eve, just south of Broadway Road, we noticed two vehicles doing sort of a road-rage dance. Speeding up next to each other, lots of angry hand gestures, that sort of thing. When the cars stopped at the westbound left-turn arrow on Broadway Road, we started rolling film.

As expected, the occupants emerged from their vehicles — a woman driver and male passenger from the first car, and a hip-looking guy in sunglasses in the yellow car behind. They began yelling at each other.

Then the woman — beautifully ironic in her azure "I Smile Here Every Day" T-shirt — reaches out and smacks the driver of the yellow car, causing his sunglasses to go askew. He looks majorly P.O.'d — but keeps his emotions in check. He's ready to fight the woman's passenger, if anything.

He tries one last tactic — an intimidating, make-you-flinch-style tense-up. "Smile" lady isn't intimidated. Checkmate. Yellow-car driver gets back in his car.

Enjoy.