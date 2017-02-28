What People Are Saying About Report Trump Wants to Legalize Millions of Immigrants

Will President Donald Trump propose a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants tonight? GARY M WILLIAMS/EFE/Newscom

Just hours before Donald Trump is set to deliver his first address to Congress, the New York Times and CNN are reporting that he wants to explore creating a pathway to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants.

"The time is right for an immigration bill as long as there is compromise on both sides," he told reporters today.

This abrupt shift in policy comes as a surprise to many people, including his own staff: the New York Times notes that deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders did not dispute the report but was unable to confirm it.

And, so far, the reaction seems to be extreme skepticism.

"It’s important to look at Trump’s actions, not just his latest words, when it comes to what he intends to do," Van Le of immigration-reform group America's Voice commented. "There’s no grounds to take off-the record talk about a Trump immigration bill seriously unless he drastically alters his mass deportation agenda."

Here's a sampling of the immediate response on Twitter:

I'll believe it when I hear it, but if Trump does this, he doesn't just burn his bridges, he nukes them. https://t.co/6H5un0EnH9 — (((Mark Krikorian))) (@MarkSKrikorian) February 28, 2017

He wants to use this "compromise" to keep using military troops to separate our families! Via @CNN https://t.co/hyKotsGm6o — Reyna E. Montoya (@ReynaE9) February 28, 2017

'Enforce #immigration law'/'enact merit based system' sounds like mass deportation + slashing family-based migration. That's not real reform https://t.co/23Bibi1J80 — Philip Wolgin (@pwolgin) February 28, 2017

Word of caution on the WH immigration news. Will matter more if the call makes it into the speech tonight. — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) February 28, 2017

Trump said during the campaign: "They have to go" about the 11M undocumented. Now a WH source talks of legalization. Really? Which is true? — JORGE RAMOS (@jorgeramosnews) February 28, 2017