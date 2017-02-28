menu

Michelle Dallacroce Blasts Donald Trump's DACA Stance, Gets Booted from March4Trump Rally


What People Are Saying About Report Trump Wants to Legalize Millions of Immigrants

Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 4:59 p.m.
By Antonia Noori Farzan
Will President Donald Trump propose a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants tonight?
Will President Donald Trump propose a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants tonight?
Just hours before Donald Trump is set to deliver his first address to Congress, the New York Times and CNN are reporting that he wants to explore creating a pathway to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants.

"The time is right for an immigration bill as long as there is compromise on both sides," he told reporters today.

This abrupt shift in policy comes as a surprise to many people, including his own staff: the New York Times notes that deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders did not dispute the report but was unable to confirm it.

And, so far, the reaction seems to be extreme skepticism.

"It’s important to look at Trump’s actions, not just his latest words, when it comes to what he intends to do," Van Le of immigration-reform group America's Voice commented. "There’s no grounds to take off-the record talk about a Trump immigration bill seriously unless he drastically alters his mass deportation agenda."

Here's a sampling of the immediate response on Twitter:

Antonia Noori Farzan
Antonia is a staff writer at New Times and an honors graduate of Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. Before moving to Arizona, she worked for the New Times Broward-Palm Beach.

