What Will Twitter Be Saying About the Commander-in-Tweet, Donald J. Trump?

EXPAND Donald Trump, Commander-in-Tweet. Miriam Wasser

Tomorrow, Friday, January 20, the Commander-in-Tweet becomes the Commander-in-Chief.

Donald J. Trump, a genuine political force of nature, will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States at about 10 a.m. Arizona time.

For the past 19 months, in a campaign like no other before it, Trump famously has delivered his message in hundreds of 140-character Twitter posts.

But he won't be able to tweet for at least a short time Friday – certainly not when his hand is on the Bible.

Then, it will be your turn.

The Phoenix New Times will be reporting what the Twittersphere is saying about our new president during the inauguration ceremonies.

We’ll follow prominent people local and nationally, of course, but we also want to hear what you have to say.

If you want to join the conversation, use the hashtag #InaugurationPNT.

But let’s not get too nasty.

At least keep it presidential.