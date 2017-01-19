menu

What Will Twitter Be Saying About the Commander-in-Tweet, Donald J. Trump?

Former Arizona Governor Janet Napolitano Hospitalized With Cancer, but Recovering


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

What Will Twitter Be Saying About the Commander-in-Tweet, Donald J. Trump?

Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 11:43 a.m.
By Stuart Warner
Donald Trump, Commander-in-Tweet.EXPAND
Donald Trump, Commander-in-Tweet.
Miriam Wasser
A A

Tomorrow, Friday, January 20, the Commander-in-Tweet becomes the Commander-in-Chief.

Donald J. Trump, a genuine political force of nature, will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States at about 10 a.m. Arizona time.

For the past 19 months, in a campaign like no other before it, Trump famously has delivered his message in hundreds of 140-character Twitter posts.

Related Stories

But he won't be able to tweet for at least a short time Friday – certainly not when his hand is on the Bible.

Then, it will be your turn.

The Phoenix New Times will be reporting what the Twittersphere is saying about our new president during the inauguration ceremonies.

We’ll follow prominent people local and nationally, of course, but we also want to hear what you have to say.

If you want to join the conversation, use the hashtag #InaugurationPNT.

Upcoming Events

But let’s not get too nasty.

At least keep it presidential.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >