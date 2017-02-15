Why Did Your Phoenix Radio, TV Stations Go Off the Air Wednesday Morning?

EXPAND Antennas on South Mountain Neepster via Flickr

A vandal damaged some equipment at the South Mountain antenna farm in Phoenix early Wednesday, knocking out signals for several metro Phoenix radio and television stations.

Valley residents may have experienced problems with some of their favorite stations from about 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Phoenix police received a call at about 8:30 a.m. that someone had damaged some of the electrical panels at the antenna farm on South Mountain's summit, said Phoenix police spokesman Sergeant Vince Lewis.

Cops detained one person on suspicion of trespassing during their investigation of the incident, but haven't released the person's identity.

Lewis said he doesn't know what criminal charges police will ultimately recommend in the case. New Times will update this article when the suspect is named.

"It appears to be vandalism," Lewis said. "I don't know if it was reckless or intentional."

Stations affected included Channel 8 (KAET-TV), Channel 12 (KPNX-TV), Channel 33 Univision (KTVW-TV), he said, plus stations managed by Hubbard Radio.

Hubbard owns several radio stations in the Phoenix market, including KUPD and KDKB. A message left with the company wasn't returned. Channel 12 also didn't return a message.

"Fortunately, I think it had minimal impact," said Mark Lodato, an assistant dean with Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication, which runs Channel 8. "It's now in the hands of Phoenix police."

The over-the-air signal for KAET-TV went out for 45 minutes or so, Lodato said.

Viewers of Channel 8 who subscribe to Cox cable or other subscriber services weren't affected, he said.

A statement by KAET released on Wednesday said a portion of Channel 8's viewing audience experienced at outage from about 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

"Our broadcast engineering team worked quickly to resolve the situation and get Arizona PBS back on the air," the station reported.

The 42 antennas on the summit of South Mountain and broadcast most of the area's TV and radio signals. They're among the most prominent landmarks in metro Phoenix; their glowing red lights can be seen at night from almost anywhere in the Valley.

