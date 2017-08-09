menu

Sen. Ron Johnson: McCain's Cancer Might Have Caused Health Care 'No' Vote

Commissioners Linked to Former Director's Nonprofit Permeate Governor's Faith Office


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Sen. Ron Johnson: McCain's Cancer Might Have Caused Health Care 'No' Vote

Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at 12:52 p.m.
By Joseph Flaherty
Sen. Ron Johnson: McCain's Cancer Might Have Caused Health Care 'No' VoteEXPAND
Gage Skidmore/Flickr
A A

Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson implied that Senator John McCain's recent brain cancer diagnosis and the health care vote's late-night hour might have affected the Arizona senator's judgment.

"Again, I'm not going to speak for John McCain. He has a brain tumor right now; that vote occurred at 1:30 in the morning. Some of that might have factored in," Johnson said in comments on a radio program on Tuesday.

A radio host for the program, Chicago's Morning Answer, responded with a stunned, “Really? I mean, he just had recovered from getting the brain tumor removed and then flew all the way to Washington, D.C., but you really think that that played a factor in his judgment call?"

Related Stories

After a pause, Johnson appeared to rethink what he just said. He immediately started to walk his statement back, saying haltingly, "Again, I don't know exactly what — we really thought that — and again, I don't want to speak for any senator. I really thought John was going to vote yes to send that to conference at 10:30 at night. By about 1, 1:30, he voted no. So you'd have talk to John in terms of what was on his mind."

After CNN reported on Johnson's comments on Wednesday, the senator's backpedaling continued: "I'm disappointed I didn't more eloquently express my sympathy for what Senator McCain is going through. I have nothing but respect for him and the health care vote came at the end of a long day for everyone," he said in a statement.

A McCain spokesperson, Julie Tarallo, responded with a statement: "It is bizarre and deeply unfortunate that Senator Johnson would question the judgment of a colleague and friend." By midday Wednesday, Johnson was taking serious flak for his remarks from all quarters.

Johnson is a conservative Republican from the northeast Wisconsin city of Oshkosh. He surprised many political analysts in the state when he was re-elected in 2016, surviving a tough challenge from former Wisconsin Senator Russ Feingold.

Opponents to the Republican health care plan lauded McCain for scuttling what would have been a rolling disaster for millions and their insurance coverage under whatever haphazard plan followed the "skinny repeal" of the Affordable Care Act. But McCain's "thumbs-down" apparently earned him enmity among hardliners such as Johnson.

Johnson is also not the first to speculate wildly about McCain's cancer diagnosis. The internet — Trump supporters, specifically — went crazy with various harebrained theories about why and how McCain had been diagnosed when he did.

Joseph Flaherty

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >