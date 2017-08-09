Sen. Ron Johnson: McCain's Cancer Might Have Caused Health Care 'No' Vote
Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson implied that Senator John McCain's recent brain cancer diagnosis and the health care vote's late-night hour might have affected the Arizona senator's judgment.
"Again, I'm not going to speak for John McCain. He has a brain tumor right now; that vote occurred at 1:30 in the morning. Some of that might have factored in," Johnson said in comments on a radio program on Tuesday.
A radio host for the program, Chicago's Morning Answer, responded with a stunned, “Really? I mean, he just had recovered from getting the brain tumor removed and then flew all the way to Washington, D.C., but you really think that that played a factor in his judgment call?"
After a pause, Johnson appeared to rethink what he just said. He immediately started to walk his statement back, saying haltingly, "Again, I don't know exactly what — we really thought that — and again, I don't want to speak for any senator. I really thought John was going to vote yes to send that to conference at 10:30 at night. By about 1, 1:30, he voted no. So you'd have talk to John in terms of what was on his mind."
After CNN reported on Johnson's comments on Wednesday, the senator's backpedaling continued: "I'm disappointed I didn't more eloquently express my sympathy for what Senator McCain is going through. I have nothing but respect for him and the health care vote came at the end of a long day for everyone," he said in a statement.
A McCain spokesperson, Julie Tarallo, responded with a statement: "It is bizarre and deeply unfortunate that Senator Johnson would question the judgment of a colleague and friend." By midday Wednesday, Johnson was taking serious flak for his remarks from all quarters.
Johnson is a conservative Republican from the northeast Wisconsin city of Oshkosh. He surprised many political analysts in the state when he was re-elected in 2016, surviving a tough challenge from former Wisconsin Senator Russ Feingold.
Opponents to the Republican health care plan lauded McCain for scuttling what would have been a rolling disaster for millions and their insurance coverage under whatever haphazard plan followed the "skinny repeal" of the Affordable Care Act. But McCain's "thumbs-down" apparently earned him enmity among hardliners such as Johnson.
Johnson is also not the first to speculate wildly about McCain's cancer diagnosis. The internet — Trump supporters, specifically — went crazy with various harebrained theories about why and how McCain had been diagnosed when he did.
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Phoenix, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres
TicketsFri., Sep. 8, 6:40pm
-
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies
TicketsMon., Sep. 11, 6:40pm
-
Canelo vs. Golovkin PPV Viewing Party - Arizona Room
TicketsSat., Sep. 16, 6:00pm
-
Mark Normand and Joe List
TicketsFri., Aug. 25, 10:00pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!