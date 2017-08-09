Sen. Ron Johnson: McCain's Cancer Might Have Caused Health Care 'No' Vote

Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson implied that Senator John McCain's recent brain cancer diagnosis and the health care vote's late-night hour might have affected the Arizona senator's judgment.

"Again, I'm not going to speak for John McCain. He has a brain tumor right now; that vote occurred at 1:30 in the morning. Some of that might have factored in," Johnson said in comments on a radio program on Tuesday.

A radio host for the program, Chicago's Morning Answer, responded with a stunned, “Really? I mean, he just had recovered from getting the brain tumor removed and then flew all the way to Washington, D.C., but you really think that that played a factor in his judgment call?"