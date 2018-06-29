Yarnell Hill Fire, Five Years Later: Lessons Not Learned and Five Potential Hot Spots

Yarnell. The name of the Arizona mountain town will be forever synonymous with the wildland blaze that killed more firefighters than any had in 80 years.

Five years after a seemingly inconsequential two-acre fire that began on an isolated hill erupted into an 8,400-acre inferno that claimed 19 lives and 115 structuresr, lessons are still being learned or ignored. Books have been written, movies released, official reports produced and lawsuits filed and dismissed about the Yarnell Hill Fire.

The fire that began on June 28, 2013, was inevitable. Whether the loss of life or homes two days later was preventable is more open to debate. Many veteran wildland firefighters who advocate stricter safety measures say the chances of another deadly wildfire in Arizona are climbing.

The conditions that day were predictable. The factors that contributed to the catastrophe in some ways are increasingly common.

Weather and fuel conditions are so helpful in predicting fire behavior that state officials now rank the dangers ot Arizona communities and publish an interactive map based on those risks. The state lists 195 communities at the highest risk from wildfires. We've listed the five most imperiled at the bottom of this story.

The American Southwest is in a prolonged drought, which climatologists expect to worsen as the global climate warms. Numerous climate and ecology reports predict increasing temperatures and drier conditions in the next 50 years.

One study, by climatecentral.org, showed the number of large wildfires tripled between 1970 and 2010. Researchers, looking at a key drought measure used by firefighters to predict fire risks, predict the number of high-risk days will increase nearly 50 percent by mid-century.

Increasingly, Americans are moving into rural, fire-threatened areas, known to firefighters as the “wildland urban interface.” Since 1990, federal fire officials reported, 60 percent of new homes were built in such areas. About 10 percent of U.S. land, but a third of the homes exist in the interface, where the number of homes grew from 31 million to 43 million.

Yarnell is a typical place in the interface. People are lured there for the tranquility and beauty of living close to nature, away from the concrete jungle.

There, 63 homeowners – one in nine – had protected their properties by clearing brush and creating a defensive perimeter, according to a study soon after the fire by the Pacific Biodiversity Institute. Only three of those homes burned in the 2013 fire. At almost all of the homes that burned, owners took no significant defensive steps.

Before the fire, Yarnell’s fire chief Jim Koile, had a grant from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management to help homeowners clear brush around their homes. He never used it.

The hills above Yarnell had not burned in 45 years. Abundant dry fuel built up.

Wildland firefighters track a number called the Energy Release Content, or ERC. It gauges the combustibility of fuel and the intensity of potential flames. The ERC reading for the station a few miles from Yarnell was at its most extreme that day five years ago, and the highest reading since the station was built in the mid-1980s.

Likewise, the weather conditions then were perfectly bad, predicted and seasonal. Temperatures topped 100 degrees. The relative humidity was approaching single-digits. It was a fire waiting to happen.

The sign that welcomes visitors to Yarnell. Michelle Milla via Flickr

The sign at the gateway to Yarnell boasts its attraction: “Where the desert breeze meets the mountain air.”

While pleasant to live in, that’s a dangerous blend during summer monsoons and fire season. Climate experts and fire weather specialists watch a statistic called the Haines Index. It tells them how unstable the air will become. The reading that day was near the top of the scale.

That’s typical in monsoon season. Hot desert air, laden with subtropical moisture, mixes violently with cool mountain air, causing thunderstorms and dry lightning strikes. The small fire on Yarnell Hill was one of dozens of lightning strikes on June 28, 2013. More were predicted on the fatal day, June 30, when firefighters battled the rapidly spreading blaze.

The weather conditions are most common and most dangerous where Arizona’s land rises above the desert floor. Places like Yarnell and the Mogollon Rim. During these seasonal weather patterns, the storms produce downdrafts, sudden drops in cold air that reverse the wind.

The National Weather Service that day predicted thunderstorms, downdrafts, a reversal in wind direction, and gusts approaching 50 miles per hour. When that happened, it fatally trapped the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots.

Mother Nature had produced what some firefighters and meteorologists described as the worst conditions they’d ever seen. But human behavior made things worse.

In documents the state later released, another hotshot crew described the campaign to put out the fire as “total non-stop chaos.”

Firefighters at the scene of the Yarnell Hill Fire. Arizona Forestry Service

Numerous things went wrong, including some familiar stories from previous deadly wildfires. Ground and air crews had trouble communicating. Radios were spotty. Fatigue hindered the response. Many firefighters, including the initial commander had been working for a month straight.

Line supervisors lacked maps. Air tankers dropped retardant on areas being primed for control burns. Few knew where the exact location of the Granite Mountain crew. The handoffs were clumsy between commanders as the fire escalated. Plans were late or missing. Resources were ordered, canceled, and ordered again. Crew chiefs went home at critical points, plaintiffs later alleged in lawsuits seeking damages.