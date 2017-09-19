You Spoke. We Listened. We've Redesigned New Times' Online Presentation for You

We heard you. Your voices were loud and clear. Reading Phoenix New Times online was not always an enjoyable experience. You often liked what we had to say, but not how it was presented. Sometimes, ads flew in your face from out of nowhere. Other times, they constantly interrupted the flow of the story.

Believe me, a lot of those of us who work in words and visuals were not happy about it, either. So we've made a lot of changes, including a continuous scroll feature, with the reader in mind. However, those changes will vary depending which platform you use. For instance, continuous scroll, which includes five stories, doesn't work on the New Times mobile app, but it does work if you use your mobile device to go directly to our homepage

Our homepage at phoenixnewtimes.com for desktops and laptops will remain about the same. I've been in this business a long time, worked for two national digital-only publications, and it's the easiest homepage to navigate that I've been associated with. Look at our local news competitors. See how we compare.

For laptop and desktop, the page is simply arranged, with our top story in the big-picture window, things to do and our print cover story across the top with a menu link in the left-hand corner that will take you directly to our other sections: news, arts, food, music, longform stories, etc.

Below the news of the day, you will find a link to stories that are tailored for your interests, as well as links to videos and photo slideshows.

It's when you click on our stories that you will notice the biggest differences. Try this one on medical marijuana and foster care.

phoenixnewtimes.com

We've moved almost all of the ads to the right side of the page.

Yes, we know some of you wish we'd remove ads altogether, but not only do they pay my salary, they're also another source of information about what's happening in our community.

Above the ads in the top right-hand corner will be links to two more of our most recent top stories in a box labeled RECOMMENDED FOR YOU.

phoenixnewtimes.com

Just below the first ads on the right is a box that says KEEP SCROLLING OR CLICK TO READ. This box contains four more stories related to the topic you are reading. In other words, if it's a news story, there will be four more news stories. If it's a music story, there will be four more music or arts stories.

You can click on them immediately, or they will be waiting for you after you finish the story you are currently reading (more about that later).

On the left side of the page, you will find far fewer interruptions to the story you are reading. Occasionally, there will be a video ad near the top, but not on all platforms.

To the far left are social media buttons making it easier for you to share the story with your friends. You will also find links to stories directly related to the one you are reading. If you want more information, it's just a click away.

Farther down, you will see a link asking you to sign up for our e-newsletters. That's one of the ads that used to jump out at you. Now it's anchored near the bottom. Better yet, the newsletters are free. You can get them all delivered to your email inbox or just the ones you like. We want to make sure you don't want to miss anything.

phoenixnewtimes.com

As you reach the end of the story you will notice our newest features. Those click-bait ads are gone. In their place, you will find a list of more New Times stories recommended for you based your reading interests and a ticket box with a list of upcoming events and a direct link to purchase tickets.

phoenixnewtimes.com

And that's not all. That's also where the continuous scroll

begins.

You can keep reading up to four more stories without ever leaving the New Times site. Just keep scrolling.

We want you to spend as much time with us as possible.

We think we're worth it.

Just last week, the Columbia Journalism Review, the bible of quality journalism, cited New Times' investigation of Motel 6 employees turning over guest lists to Immigration and Customs Enforcement "an advertisement for alt-weeklies."

Similarly, a Twitter thread of our two decades of coverage of Sheriff Joe Arpaio went viral, reaching hundreds of thousands of readers around the world.

But those are just the big splashes. We're here every day for you, ferreting out stories that more mainstream publications aren't touching, like the medical marijuana and foster care story, which produced immediate results. The day after it was published, the Arizona Department of Children Services changed its policy on foster care.

Now, we think stories like these will be easier for you to digest digitally.

And, unlike the Arizona Republic, all our content is free online, just like our weekly print publication always has been.

But we're not done. We're certain our digital presentation isn't perfect yet.

So let us know what you think, good or bad.

Call me at 602-229-8447 or email me at stuart.warner@newtimes.com.

We think we've proven that we will listen. Now keep scrolling. There's a lot more to read.