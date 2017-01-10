10 Best Piña Coladas in Metro Phoenix

EXPAND Here are 10 piña coladas to painkillers in metro Phoenix for you coconuts out there. Lauren Cusimano

Rum, coconut, pineapple, also rum – the piña colada has been around for over a half-century. Though you can make your own, the national drink of Puerto Rico can be found on a few cocktail menus around the Valley.

So whether you’re caught up in the Phoenix tiki craze, or just love those island-esque flavors, here are 10 piña coladas, painkillers, or at least something close enough, with a patiently waiting straw in metro Phoenix.

Ango Colada at Okra

Uptown’s Okra Cookhouse & Cocktails, found in the Crown on 7th, is known for custom cocktails and a super modern atmosphere. The drink menu features an Ango Colada, consisting of Clément select barrel rhum, kalani coconut, angostura bitters, pineapple, and lime for $11. Okra's hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4 to 11 p.m. on Friday, 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 3 to 9 p.m. Sunday. Happy hour is 4 to 6 p.m. weekdays, and 3 to 6 p.m. on weekends.

Carly's Colada at Carly's Bistro

The Roosevelt Row eatery and bar known for its talented crew of bartenders offers the Carly's Colada. This cocktail is comprised of rumchata, creme de banana, and pineapple juice for $7. Carly's Bistro is serving from 10:30 a.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturday, and Sunday from 10 a.m. to midnight.

Clever Koi’s Piña Colada

Clever Koi has impressed its surroundings in central Phoenix and Gilbert with its cocktail menu since its opening, and the Clever Koi’s piña colada is no exception. It joins piña colada rum with cream of coconut, pineapple, and lime with an Angostura float to top it off. The cocktail is $7 during happy hour (Monday through Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Phoenix location; daily from 2 to 6 p.m. in Gilbert), and $10 during regular hours. Clever Koi Phoenix is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and closed Sunday. Clever Koi Gilbert is open 2 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 2 to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Dutchmen’s Demise at UnderTow

Ask for a piña colada at this subterranean tiki bar, and your cocktail server might suggest a Dutchmen’s Demise. UnderTow’s prose-heavy menu describes it as “the daring combination of vodka, white rhum from martinique, cloosterbitters, coconut, strawberry, tropical juices, and spices.” The DD is $12. Voyage hours are 4 p.m. to midnight on Wednesday and Thursday, and 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. Reservations are recommended.

Ostrich Signature Colada at The Ostrich

The Ostrich is another underground bar and host of tiki-themed Tuesdays. Its Ostrich Signature Colada combines Ed Hamilton's Jamaican Pot Still Rum and Plantation Stiggins Pineapple Rum with house-made charred pineapple syrup, cream of coconut, fresh pineapple juice, and Angostura bitters. The whole thing is garnished with a flaming, hollowed-out lime and shaved cinnamon. Ostrich hours are 6 p.m. to midnight Tuesday through Thursday, and 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Painkiller at Hula's Modern Tiki

If there isn’t a piña colada rendition on the menu, a painkiller will do in a pinch. The Painkiller at Hula's Modern Tiki is found on the signature cocktail menu, and consists of Appleton's Goldrum, coconut, pineapple, and orange juice. The drink is $8 during regular hours, and $5 during Tiki Time Happy Hour – which is 3:30 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Central Phoenix hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight on Friday, 10:30 a.m. to midnight Saturday, and 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday. Scottsdale hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight on Friday, 9:30 a.m. to midnight on Saturday, and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Piña Colada at Bikini Lounge

One of the oldest bars in metro Phoenix, the Bikini Lounge is a beloved, tiki-themed dive bar from 1947, named for the Bikini Atoll in the Marshall Islands. The piña colada here is by request, and consists of Coco Lopez Cream of Coconut – which happens to be the old-school stuff from when the piña colada first got started around 1954, according to the staff here. They also add rum and some pineapple juice, plus a few maraschino cherries. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better atmosphere in which to enjoy your cocktail for $7.50. Bikini Lounge hours are 3 p.m. to 2 a.m., daily.

Piña Colada at Bitter & Twisted

The piña colada at the Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour is almost too pretty to drink. Its main ingredient is house-made, charred pineapple rum, which goes extremely well with the coconut cream, freshly pressed pineapple and lime, and a crown of dark rum to top it off. Cost is $11. Bitter & Twisted is open Tuesday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., with a happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Piña Colada Redux at The Breadfruit & Rum Bar

At a place known almost exclusively for rum (ahem, the Rum Bar at the entry to The Breadfruit), you’re destined to find a colada. A fresh take here is called the Piña Colada Redux – a mix of Matusalem Platino rum, house coconut liqueur, butter, and spices, and topped with rum whipped cream for $10. The Rum Bar is open from 5 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and cocktails are served from 5 p.m. till midnight on Friday and Saturday.

The Painkiller #3 at Beckett's Table

Inspired by multiple sailing trips to the British Virgin Islands, the Painkiller #3 at Beckett's Table is found in this upscale Arcadia eatery, as well as the infamous Pusser’s Outpost bars throughout said islands. It starts with eponymous rum (the original rum of the British Royal Navy according to Managing Partner T. Scott Stephens) blended with coconut cream, pineapple juice, orange juice, and plenty of nutmeg. The Painkiller here maxes out at #5, strength-wise. Beckett's Table is open from 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 5 to 9 p.m. on Sunday – with a social hour from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

