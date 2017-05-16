10 Best Places for Brunch in Metro Phoenix

Why is it that people love brunch so much? Maybe it's because brunch doesn't make you stick to the typical mealtime restraints. Want eggs and a cocktail and a burger, all at once? At brunch, we can do that. Or maybe it's because it gives you a good excuse to order a cocktail (or three) in the middle of the day. In any case, the fact remains that combining breakfast and lunch into one meal was a very good idea.

Lucky for all you brunch lovers around town, there's no shortage of places to sit down for a solid mid-morning or midday meal in the Valley. Whether you're looking for a dark place to brunch away a hangover or an airy patio to enjoy with a cocktail in hand with a couple of friends, we've got the 10 best restaurants in Phoenix for brunch.

Morning Glory Café

You'll have a true farm-to-table experience at Morning Glory Café, the casual restaurant with all outside seating on the pet-friendly Breakfast & Brunch Patio at The Farm at South Mountain. You can meander through the pecan groves and walk by the veggie garden on your way down the lane to the cafe. There, you'll enjoy a breakfast or brunch menu that has everything from an American breakfast to brioche French toast to huevos rancheros. The restaurant serves breakfast/brunch from 8 to 11 a.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

A Bloody Mary from Dick's Hideaway during brunch – happening every day from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Evie Carpenter

Dick's Hideaway

Hangovers can happen any day of the week. Which is why it's so perfect that Dick's Hideaway, the tiny bar and restaurant in uptown Phoenix, serves brunch every day from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is the perfectly dark, cool place to belly up to the bar (or a bar top) and fill up on heavy hangover-curing fare like carne adovada with eggs, green chile stew and eggs, or meatloaf and eggs – topped, of course, with your choice of red or green chile, or both. And if you're looking for something a little more traditional, Dick's has that, too. The menu also includes eggs Benedict, though it's gussied up with jalapeño Hollandaise, as well as simple pancakes and French toast. Best of all, you can order your brunch with a simple but well-executed house margarita or Bloody Mary for a bit of the hair of the dog to ease your pain.

EXPAND Windsor has a Bloody Mary cart and an expansive brunch menu. Upward Projects

Windsor

This comfortably hip hot spot is located in the historic uptown Phoenix neighborhood for which it is named, and serves the perfect refreshments, including Bloody Marys, pitchers of beer, and other cocktails, for just $5 during brunch. To sweeten the deal, Windsor even offers a Bloody Mary bar stocked with spices, salts, and pickles to meet all your cocktail preferences. Windsor's brunch menu has something for everyone's morning and midday tastes, from hearty Southern-style sausage and gravy (sure to tame any hangover beast) to the more delicate and sweet homemade beignets, served warm with strawberry jam and caramel sauce. Brunch runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

EXPAND Get brunch out of your system at Snooze, an AM Eatery, where they also have a Brewmosa. Lauren Cusimano

Snooze, an AM Eatery

Sometimes good things come to those who wait, and sometimes that wait can be up to an hour at Snooze, an AM Eatery. At all four locations (Town & Country, Tempe, Gilbert, and Kierland), the atmosphere is fun and the staff friendly, but seriously, plan on having some time to kill. The menu features many twists on traditional dishes, including the breakfast potpie – think of a puff pastry filled with sausage gravy and topped with an egg (made your way) and served with hash browns. The Brewmosa, a blend of wheat beer and orange juice, is a surprisingly good version of the traditional mimosa. It's also a perfect follow-up to the free cups of coffee you can enjoy while waiting for a table. Each location is open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

EXPAND Virtu Honest Craft offers brunch weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and at 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Virtu

Virtu Honest Craft

This Old Town Scottsdale restaurant is so good it's become one of our perennial favorite spots for brunch. The elegant interior is downright classy, and the patio is casually comfortable. You'll feel as at home in jeans and a T-shirt as you will a cocktail dress or suit. The menu boasts brunch favorites like lemon ricotta pancakes pork ragu, and chistorra and eggs, as well as chef Gio Osso's famous grilled octopus with fennel, arugula, chickpeas, and Calabrese chile butter. Don't worry, though, Virtu didn't forget the sweeter brunch dishes. There's also brown butter French toast, and a parfait with vanilla yogurt, hazelnut praline, Marsala figs, and spiced honey. The restaurant serves brunch weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday starting at 9 a.m.

EXPAND The Welcome Diner's brunch menu has lots of biscuits, and the famous Big Jim is one of them. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Welcome Diner

This tiny downtown restaurant (now with a second location in Tucson) serves brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday with a menu that blends Southern fare with chef Michael Babcock's New American cuisine. For a more traditional Southern brunch, Welcome Diner offers dishes such as biscuits with sausage gravy, the Little Birdy biscuit breakfast sandwich loaded with fried chicken and cheddar cheese, and the famed Big Jim. But if you want something a little more unexpected, try the poutine, fish po’ boy, or “Welcome Style” cocktails like the Corpse Reviver #2 – which is gin, cocchi Americano, Cointreau Noir, fresh lemon, and green chartreuse rinse.

EXPAND Find Sunday brunch at The Gladly from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – where you can find a Spiced Bloody Mary. The Gladly

The Gladly

Sunday brunch at The Gladly, which runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., makes the perfect setting to kick back, relax, and enjoy excellent food. Chef Bernie Kantak's brunch menu perpetuates his habit of turning familiar American classics into something elevated and new. Take the Eggs Bernie-dict as an example: Kantak upgrades this brunch-time staple with a toasted pretzel roll, smoked sausage, and cheese fondue. Or there's the excellent Grits & Eggs, which takes a luxurious turn thanks to the addition of shaved Pecorino Romano and just a hint of truffle oil. For those who like to start their Sunday with a little spice, the Spiced Bloody Mary shouldn't be missed. Made with Absolut Peppar vodka and house-made mix, it's got just the right amount of kick to keep you coming back for more.

The red chilaquiles at The Mission in Scottsdale can complete any brunch. Lauren Saria

The Mission

Brunch at chef Matt Carter's The Mission in Scottsdale (with another location at Kierland) manages to be both elegant and exciting; thanks to flawless service and a menu that highlights his refined take on Mexican cuisine. The brunch menu, which is available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday only, includes everything from red chilaquiles and Tecate-marinated skirt steak to corn and crab pancakes that feature sweet Dungeness crab, smoked Oaxacan pasilla crema, and a sprinkling of cilantro. To make the meal particularly memorable, we suggest asking for a table on the restaurant's spacious and covered back patio. You'll feel worlds away from the hustle and bustle of Old Town Scottsdale.

EXPAND Waygu steak and eggs at SumoMaya's bottomless brunch. Jackie Mercandetti

SumoMaya

The Bottomless Brunch at SumoMaya, the stylish Mex-Asian fusion parlor set in Scottsdale, offers a diverse spread of about 15 small plates. Dishes range from a basket of locally made, sweet Mexican breads to rib eye guacamole, coconut pancakes, tenderloin Benedict, and a Cuban breakfast sandwich. Sides include black beans and Chinese sausage fried rice, and dessert is a family-style serving of buñuelos or a liquid cheesecake brulee. You can definitely get seconds here, if not more. The endless brunch is $29 per diner, and it’s an extra $10 for – seriously – bottomless mimosas, Bloody Marys, and margaritas. Brunch hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Brunch is served on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Café Bink in Carefree. Timur Guseynov

Café Bink

Brunch is served on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Café Bink up in scenic Carefree in the north Valley. The brunch menu, assembled by Chef Kevin Binkley’s partner, Chef Justin Olsen, offers a small but memorable selection of classic brunch dishes like eggs Benedict, a breakfast burrito, and the Bink's Breakfast – featuring two eggs made any style, plus bacon, brioche toast, and potatoes. The lunch menu is also served during brunch (offering items like a ham and cheese croissant, calamari, and pulled-to-order mozzarella), and everything can be enjoyed from their dog-friendly patio.

Originally published April 2015. Updated May 2017.

