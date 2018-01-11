10 Best Juice Bars in Metro Phoenix

A light cleanse is a great way to wash away time spent lazing around watching Netflix, sitting in traffic, or a hard night out. Lucky for Phoenicians, there are plenty of cold-pressed, raw, and organic juice makers around town to help us mainline nutrients. Some have an upscale ambiance, others are nestled in yoga studios, and a few will even deliver to your door. No matter where you're located in the Valley, you're sure to find the perfect concoction at one of these 10 spots.

For those seeking wallet-friendly healthy eats in the area, The Original ChopShop Co. will do in a pinch. The trick is knowing what to order.

Original ChopShop Co.

Multiple locations

When the original Original ChopShop Co. opened in Old Town in 2013, it pretty much exploded in popularity among college students, health nuts, and those looking to stay trim. The juice and salad specialty spot has now opened an additional four locations, including one in downtown Tempe right next to the ASU campus (finally giving students a legitimately healthy and tasty option within walking distance). Each menu offers delicious vegan, raw, and organic eats like grilled protein bowls, salads, parfaits, protein shakes, and fresh juices.

If the maca root powder doesn't give you enough oomph, you can add espresso to the Immortal Machine smoothie at Kaleidoscope Juice.

Kaleidoscope Juice

Multiple locations

Regardless of how healthy you're interested in being, you certainly don't want to be sick. Lucky for you, Kaleidoscope Juice offers a juice elixir called the Flu Shot. Just $5 gets you the small but potent combo of oil of oregano, garlic, turmeric, ginger, cayenne, lemon, and green apple for flavor that will surely knock the sniffles out of you. You’ve also got the Strawberry Warrior (almond) Milk, the Heavy Metal Detox, and the Anton’s Spinach. Kaleidoscope Juice has expanded to two Phoenix locations and two Scottsdale locations.

The Berry Beet Juice Bar is a "fresh juicer" over in the East Valley.

The Berry Beet Juice Bar

4206 East Chandler Boulevard, #9

602-449-9200

Taglined as a fresh juicer, the Berry Beet Juice Bar offers juices made fresh-to-order with non-GMO, organic fruits and vegetables. Signature juices include the Tree Hugger, with kale, spinach, romaine, apple, lemon, and ginger. They also offer turmeric and ginger shots. Smoothies are a fun option here, especially with cool names like On Wednesdays We Wear Pink (pitaya, raspberry, strawberry, banana, and guava juice) and others like Berry Big Muscles, Beyoncé, The Gauvfather, and Oh Kale Yeah!

Natural Medicine & Detox

301 West Roosevelt Street

602-307-0888

If the other juice bars so far haven't met your high expectations for health and wellness, drop into Natural Medicine & Detox to satisfy your deepest holistic health needs. With services like acupuncture, colon hydrotherapy, detox footbath, massages, and more, you can easily release all your built up stresses. The shelves are covered with apothecary jars stocked with encapsulated or dried herbs and naturopathic medicine tinctures. Plus, there’s the Organic Juice Bar, where it’s $6 for a 12-ounce drink, and $9 for a 16-ouncer.

24 Carrots in Tempe makes juice to order.

24 Carrots

1701 East Guadalupe Road, Tempe

480-753-4411

Known as a mostly vegan café specializing in healthy eating and drinking, 24 Carrots features great specials and a full menu. The unique juice combos feature some not-so-raw ingredients, like the Dragon Sauce in the Voodoo Child juice, but that extra spice, mixed with the beet, carrot, and other juices makes for an addicting experience that'll surely get you hooked on juicing for good. There’s also Beet It, Blue Pom Bomb, Cliffs of Dover, and many more. The friendly, knowledgeable staff is also there to guide you in the right direction if you have any questions.

Inta Juice

1445 South Arizona Avenue, Chandler

480-821-1675

If you're a newbie to the juice world and want to make the switch from Jamba Juice-type establishments to more health-conscious options, Inta Juice in Chandler is the place for you. While specializing in a wide array of smoothies, Inta Juice also offers seven different veggie and fruit juice options, along with organic wheatgrass shots. You can't go wrong with a refreshing order of the Extreme Veggie (carrot, apple, ginger, spinach, lemon, lime, celery, cucumber, and beet options).

Lauren Saria

Juice Core

7137 East Stetson Drive, #10, Scottsdale

602-524-4030

Whether you're a new juicer or a seasoned veteran, Juice Core specializes in the per diem method of juicing so you can choose how long you're on a liquid diet. The place's juices include Mother Earth, a signature blend of kale, spinach, celery, cucumber, ginger, romaine, fennel, lemon, green apple, and parsley. Other juices include the Gratitude, Not for Sissies, Bettle Juice, Jet Lag, and more. And if you mean business, for $68, you get the hardcore cleanse – a collection of five mixed green-based juices and one revive juice.

EXPAND Juby True

Juby True

Multiple Locations

The Sam Fox joint True Food Kitchen has Juby True locations in Scottsdale and Arcadia, and it’s all focused on health-driven, 16-ounce bottles of juice. We’re talking organic cold-pressed juices, hydrators, juice boosts, nut and seed blends, juice cleanses, and smoothies. Think the Reset Button – a combination of apple, celery, lemon, jalapeño, and filtered water which boosts metabolism, aids water reduction, and is high in antioxidants. There’s also the #Hotdate smoothie, the Little Miss Sunshine cold-pressed juice, the Cacao Almond Mylk, and the Grassercise juice boost.

Paradise Juice

10655 North Tatum Boulevard

480-922-5337

Let’s say you’re in hangover hell one Sunday morning. Nothing seems to help, except maybe a trip to Paradise Juice in the north Valley. The Hangover features pear, ginger, pineapple, cucumber, and lemon, and it’s found under the Vegetable Juices section of the menu. Other items include the Magnesium Plus, Bone Strength, and the Liver Detox. Smoothies include the Fountain of Youth, Avocado Delight, Immune Builder, and simply The Works. They also offer salads, sandwiches, and acai bowls if you’d like to round out your late afternoon.

EXPAND Zach Fowle

Nekter Juice Bar

Multiple locations

The Skoop location of Nekter Juice Bar (in the Tempe Marketplace) has grab-and-go cold-pressed bottled drinks like Advanced Greens, Ginger Lime Skinny Lemonade, Calming Greens + Ashwagandha, Lean Greens, and more – not to mention Nekter cleanses such as classic or advanced. Any three-day cleanse is $99. Juices include the Buzz, the Little Beet, and the Toxin Flush. Nekter also offers smoothies.

