The 10 Best Restaurants Near ASU Downtown Phoenix

Breakfast sandwiches come on a freshly made biscuit at Welcome Diner. Jacob Tyler Dunn

It's back to school week for ASU Downtown students, and whether you're new to the whole college thing, new to ASU, or coming back to Phoenix after a summer away, you'll find that the culinary landscape of our urban playground is brimming anew with old favorites and exciting new haunts. There are a ton of dining options to explore in Phoenix, but these 10 are our favorite student-friendly spots within walking distance of the Arizona State University downtown campus.



Courtesy of Bowl of Greens

Bowl of Greens

555 North Central Avenue

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; closed Saturday and Sunday

Distance Walking from ASU: 0 minutes

Price Range: $5-$10

Located in the bottom floor of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, this restaurant is hands-down the most convenient on our list. As with most highly convenient things, however, it comes at a price. During the lunch rush you might face some long lines, since students and faculty alike take advantage of Bowl of Greens' affordable lunch options. The menu is eclectic. You can order a signature salad or choose to create your own, and there are also a handful of Mediterranean dishes such as falafel, baba ganaouj, and chicken and beef kebabs. Think that's weird? Well, things get even more international with the selection of pastas and other Italian-inspired fare including chicken and eggplant Parmesan. Oh, and did we mention they serve smoothies?