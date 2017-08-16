The 10 Best Restaurants Near ASU Downtown Phoenix
Breakfast sandwiches come on a freshly made biscuit at Welcome Diner.
Jacob Tyler Dunn
It's back to school week for ASU Downtown students, and whether you're new to the whole college thing, new to ASU, or coming back to Phoenix after a summer away, you'll find that the culinary landscape of our urban playground is brimming anew with old favorites and exciting new haunts. There are a ton of dining options to explore in Phoenix, but these 10 are our favorite student-friendly spots within walking distance of the Arizona State University downtown campus.
Courtesy of Bowl of Greens
Bowl of Greens
555 North Central Avenue
Hours: Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; closed Saturday and Sunday
Distance Walking from ASU: 0 minutes
Price Range: $5-$10
Located in the bottom floor of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, this restaurant is hands-down the most convenient on our list. As with most highly convenient things, however, it comes at a price. During the lunch rush you might face some long lines, since students and faculty alike take advantage of Bowl of Greens' affordable lunch options. The menu is eclectic. You can order a signature salad or choose to create your own, and there are also a handful of Mediterranean dishes such as falafel, baba ganaouj, and chicken and beef kebabs. Think that's weird? Well, things get even more international with the selection of pastas and other Italian-inspired fare including chicken and eggplant Parmesan. Oh, and did we mention they serve smoothies?
Courtesy of Cornish Pasty Co/Facebook
Cornish Pasty Co.
7 West Monroe Street
Hours: Daily, 10:30 a.m. until 2 a.m
Distance Walking from ASU: 6 minutes
Price Range: $10-$15
The long-awaited downtown Phoenix location of Cornish Pasty Co. finally opened this year. The small spot is located in the heart of ASU-land, on Monroe Street, just west of Central Avenue along the light rail line. The signature pasties are made-to-order; a prep station behind the bar has room for roughly three dozen pasties. The flaky, meat- and veggie-stuffed pastries hail from founder Dean Thomas’ native Cornwall, England, and have made a huge impression in the Valley ever since the first Cornish Pasty opened in Tempe back in 2005. Their signature is the Oggie, which features steak, potatoes, onion, and rutabaga with a side of red wine gravy or ketchup, but their offerings run the gamut from chicken tikka masala pasties to pesto chicken and artichoke, along with a few sides and salads. The best part? They keep serving hot meals until 2 in the morning, every day.
The Devil Dog at Short Leash Hot Dogs on Roosevelt Row.
Josh Cutlip
Short Leash Hot Dogs
110 East Roosevelt Street
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Distance Walking from ASU: 10 minutes
Price Range: $10 to $15
What started as a popular food truck specializing in gourmet hot dogs (and veggie dogs) served on naan bread has evolved into a favorite downtown dining destination. Short Leash Hot Dogs is located in the heart of Roosevelt Row, walking distance to campus (provided, of course, that it's not too hot), and, in addition to their locally sourced sausages, you'll also find snacks like loaded fries, salads, and corn dog bites, as well as beer and wine.
The veggie taco at The Dressing Room: so good, you'll be licking juices off your forearms.
Robert Isenberg
The Dressing Room
220 East Roosevelt Street
Hours: Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to midnight; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Distance Walking from ASU: 11 minutes
Price Range: $10-$30
The Dressing Room is a tiny new gastropub in the heart of Roosevelt Row. The dining room has only a few tables. The petite bar overlooks an open kitchen. Most of the action takes place outside, on a concise patio partially hidden from the street. The Dressing Room is wedged between a high-rise apartment building and the sizable monOrchid Gallery, making it look even smaller than it is. They serve "elevated shack food," and it's great. The menu is brief, but every item we tried was playful and addicting: The veggie tacos consist of beer-battered Oaxaca queso, which translates as "deep-fried cheese." The cold soba salad incorporates Japanese noodles and a miso vinaigrette. The All-Day Burrito basically wraps every bad-for-you breakfast ingredient into a single tortilla. As for the Korean yakitori, two hunks of tender barbecued beef on skewers are coupled with a miso slaw, for an entree that exceeds expectations for a $10 lunch.
Welcome Diner stays lively from the early evening until late-night.
Jacob Tyler Dunn
924 East Roosevelt Street
Hours: Tuesday through Sunday, 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., closed Monday
Distance Walking from ASU: 21 minutes
Price Range: $15 and under
Just over a mile from campus in a mostly residential part of downtown, you'll find the tiny (and we mean really tiny) Welcome Diner. The 200-square-foot eatery has been serves comfort foods like their giant peanut butter and bacon burger, fried chicken sandwiches, and New Orleans-style red beans and rice. If you're lucky, you might get a seat inside at the counter, but more likely than not, you'll be sitting outside. It's all part of the charm. At night, it becomes a lively gathering place for locals, many of whom bring their dogs.
