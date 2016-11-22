10 Breakfast Burritos to Start Your Morning Off Right in Metro Phoenix

EXPAND Tacos Chiwas' ham and egg breakfast burrito is made by the beans. Evie Carpenter

We know breakfast is important. We also know it's hard to make it happen. There's really only one way to wrap all of the savory goodness you could want to start your day in one easy-to-hold package: a breakfast burrito.

It might seem difficult to mess up this classic morning meal, but it can be done, trust us. There are good breakfast burritos, and then there are the ones on this list, which have taken the common, eggy burrito and leveled up.

Tacos Chiwas

You might have thought a breakfast burrito just needed eggs, cheese, and maybe meat. But you would be wrong. Tacos Chiwas elevates the breakfast burrito by adding smooth, creamy beans. Yes, you can find beans in other burritos around town and even on this list, but Tacos Chiwas' version is so flavorful and delicious alone that they become a star ingredient after the first bite. You can choose from several different meats to include with your burrito, which will run you $5, but our favorite is the ham. It seems very similar to diced hot dogs, and honestly, we hope it is.

EXPAND You could put anything in Carolina's tortillas, but machaca and egg is especially good. Evie Carpenter

Carolina's

Tortilla, tortilla, tortilla. As we think Carolina's cult of followers would agree, you could wrap pretty much anything in Carolina's tortillas and it would be amazing. We're especially partial to the machaca and egg breakfast burrito. We upgraded it with potatoes and beans for a grand total of $4.10. The machaca and eggs blended together perfectly, surrounded by starchy potatoes and smooth, fatty refried beans and all wrapped in one of those warm, doughy tortillas — it's a true masterpiece.

EXPAND The breakfast burrito at 32 Shea is almost like a BLT. Evie Carpenter

32 Shea

The standard breakfast burrito gets a Santa Fe twist at 32 Shea. With a generous spread of avocado, the New Mexico burrito ($5.50) almost seems like a tubular version of a BLT. Along with the avocado, you'll get eggs, potatoes, cheese, bacon, and a house-made green salsa. The cooks at 32 Shea fry their bacon extra-crispy so it contrasts nicely with the scrambled eggs and potatoes.

EXPAND El Norteno's machaca breakfast burrito is almost all meat. Evie Carpenter

El Norteno

Listen up, meat lovers. This is the burrito for you. El Norteno is not messing around when they offer a machaca and egg breakfast burrito, because that is literally all that's in this burrito. And they list machaca first for a reason. For $4.75, you are getting a huge bomb of a burrito stuffed with moist, flavorful machaca and just enough egg to make this an acceptable breakfast dish.

EXPAND Kaleidoscope offers a healthier take on the breakfast burrito. Evie Carpenter

Kaleidoscope

Kaleidescope's breakfast burrito is for people who want all the deliciousness of a burrito in the morning with only about 80 percent of the guilt. This juice bar offers several versions of the classic burrito, none of which will make you feel like you're blowing a cheat day. Our favorite? The Chickrizo ($9), which comes in a wheat tortilla with black beans, egg whites, cheddar, Yukon gold potatoes, and Schreiner's chicken chorizo. Pair it with a green juice to nourish your body while the burrito nourishes your soul.