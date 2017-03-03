10 Cheap Eats and Drinks in Metro Phoenix This March

Drexyl Modern America

From discounted poke (it's trending hard in metro Phoenix these days) to $2 glasses of wine at a new restaurant, enjoy these cheap eat and drinks in metro Phoenix in March. Best of all? Each dish or drink is $10 or less. Enjoy!

Scottsdale's Drexyl is celebrating its first anniversary on Monday, March 6. On March 6, guests can enjoy happy hour pricing on drinks all day. They also can look forward to a complimentary champagne toast and cake at 6 p.m. If you can't make the party, the year-old Drexyl is also introducing new weekly lunch specials. For example, on Mondays, you can get a burger topped with American cheese, lettuce, onion, and tomato, fries or salad, and a soft drink for $10. For more information, visit Drexyl's website.

Ocean Poke Co.

Ocean Poke Co. in Central Phoenix is the latest spot to jump on the poke wagon. The restaurant is opening this month and is celebrating with deals during its grand opening week.

Diners can enjoy the following deals from March 20 to March 25:

March 20 and 21: 50 percent off your bowl

March 22 and 23: Buy one bowl, get one free (equal or lesser value)

March 24: A percentage of proceeds will benefit Phoenix Children’s Hospital

March 25: Free Cali Bowl (a mix of white rice, imitation crab, cucumber, green onion, pickled ginger, wasabi, sesame seeds, and spicy mayo) or $8 off any other bowl, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, visit Ocean Poke Co.'s website.

EXPAND Modern Market

Modern Market

Scottsdale's Modern Market is one of the newest restaurants in the Valley, and the healthy spot also sells $2 glasses of wine during lunch and dinner. Guests can drink a house red or white blend of imported grapes. The $2 glasses of wine are available from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, visit Modern Market's website.

EXPAND Hopdoddy Burger Bar

Hopdoddy

Custom burger chain Hopdoddy has debuted a new Cilantro Jalapeno Margarita. Available now through April 4, this margarita features jalapeno-infused tequila and muddled fresh jalapeno and cilantro finished with house-made triple sec, fresh squeezed lime juice, and a touch of agave nectar. This cocktail costs $8, but you can nab one of these and other select drinks during happy hour from Monday to Friday from 3 to 6:30 p.m. for $5 each. For more information, visit Hopdoddy's website.

EXPAND Noodle Bar

Noodle Bar

From Monday, March 6 to Friday, March 10, Noodle Bar in downtown Phoenix is hosting all-day happy hours. During those days, diners can nosh on $4 happy hour bites ranging from chahan fried rice and gyoza to ravioli and polpettas, and pair their food with $3 and $4 draft and bottle beers and $6 specialty cocktails. If you can't make it into the downtown restaurant during that week, Noodle Bar is also launching Tako Tuesdays this month. Takoyaki is a popular Japanese ball-shaped street food dish that's made with a wheat-flour based batter. Noodle Bar's is filled with octopus. Dig into five pieces for $4 all day, every Tuesday going forward. For more information, visit Noodle Bar's website.

Two Hippies Beach House

Two Hippies Beach House slings affordable burgers, hot dogs, burritos, and tacos in a funky little shack complete with a model of a VW Bug out front on Camelback Road and Fifth Street in Central Phoenix. We're big fans of the signature fried fish tacos topped with feta and crunch slaw. Nab one taco for $3. Cash only. For more information, visit Two Hippies' Facebook page.

Tom's Tavern

Downtown Phoenix's Tom’s Tavern offers happy hour deals from Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. During these hours, you can enjoy this historic haunt's signature homemade soft pretzels for $9 and well cocktails and draft beer for $4. For more information, visit Tom's Tavern's website.

Hummus Xpress

For affordable, fast Mediterranean cuisine, consider Hummus Xpress in Tempe. Guests can order their choice of a white or wheat pita topped with choice of one protein, three fill-its, topping, and sauce for $6.45. For more information, visit Hummus Xpress' website.

Old Heidelberg Bakery

Since 1969, the Old Heidelberg Bakery in Phoenix has churned out traditional German baked goods like pretzels, baked breads, and strudel. One of our favorite things on the menu? The pretzel croissant. Light, flaky and savory, this an ideal treat for those who are tired of sweet pastries. One pretzel croissant costs $2.25.

EXPAND Pedal Haus Brewery

Pedal Haus Brewery

Tempe's Mill Avenue brewpub and German-inspired beer garden is celebrating spring training with half-off wings and select $3 Pedal Haus beers including its signature Pedal Haus Light Lager. Guests must present a day-of spring training ticket to receive these special offers. For more information, visit Pedal Haus Brewery's website.

