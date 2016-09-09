10 Favorite Bar and Restaurant Football Specials in Metro Phoenix

EXPAND Zipps Sports Grill has some of the Valley's best game-day dining and drinking specials on Sundays. John Ormond

Sports fans, rejoice – after seven long months, the NFL season is back. That means all across the the Valley, friends and family are gathering around televisions, setting fantasy football rosters, and enjoying America's favorite sport in earnest.

It also means the Valley's favorite sports bars and restaurants will be offering some of the best specials and happy hours you'll find all year long. So, if you're cheering for an out-of-market team or you don't want to spring for Sunday Ticket, check out these top football specials in metro Phoenix this season.

Lucky Lou’s American Grill

With locations in Chandler and Mesa, Lucky Lou’s American Grill is one of the best spots for catching the early games in the East Valley. The restaurant opens at 9 a.m. on Sundays and offers a small but satisfying breakfast menu, complete with biscuits and gravy, a breakfast burrito, and breakfast sandwich. The Weekend Happy Hour kicks in at noon, just in time for the afternoon games – enjoy $3 22-ounce domestic drafts, $3.75 well drinks, $4 bloody marys and mimosas, select half-off appetizers, and more. Although on the smaller side, Lucky Lou’s offers more than 20 flat-screen TVs and plenty of high-top, bar, and booth seating. Crowds don’t typically arrive until early afternoon, so you have plenty of reasons to get there bright and early.

EXPAND Outside Arcadia Tavern Nathan Ahles

Arcadia Tavern

A tried-and-true neighborhood watering hole, Arcadia Tavern is a must-visit for Biltmore/Arcadia football fans. Be sure and get there for first kickoff, since the bar and restaurant offers $5 Tito’s bloody marys and mimosas along with a full breakfast menu from 9 a.m. to noon. When the afternoon games roll around, and perhaps a few friends join in, domestic buckets are just $15 for the rest of the day. Just about every square inch of Arcadia Tavern that isn’t decked out in sports memorabilia – jerseys, mounted helmets, newspaper clippings – features a flat-screen TV, so you’ll be in clear view of the action no matter where you are seated.

EXPAND Blue 32 has locations in North Scottsdale, Gilbert, and South Gilbert. Nathan Ahles

Blue 32

With three locations in metro Phoenix, Blue 32 is a favorite among Valley football fanatics for its casual atmosphere and its hypnotizing number of flat-screen HD TVs mounted just about everywhere you look. Saturday and Sunday specials at Blue 32 vary by weekend and location, but generally include $3.50 domestic drafts, $4.50 premium beers and Fire Ball shots, and $15 beer buckets offered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Be sure to arrive early; Arizona Cardinals fans pack the house in the afternoon.

EXPAND Half Moon's chicken wings. Nathan Ahles

Half Moon City City Sports Grill

For those Chicago transplants who are feeling a little homesick, check out Biltmore’s Half Moon Windy City Sports Grill. This stylish and modern sports bar and grill opens at 9 a.m. during the NFL season, serving $3 Coors Light drafts, $3.50 Dos Equis drafts, and $5 Three Olives bloody marys all day long, with an adequate breakfast menu including plates starting at $7.99 in the morning. Even better, when the Chicago Bears score, you do too: $3 Touchdown shots are offered each time the Da Bears get into the end zone all season long. That’s enough to make just about everyone a Bears fan. Well, everyone except Green Bay Packers fans.

EXPAND This Ahwatukee bar offers happy hour all day on Sunday. CK's Tavern & Grill//www.phoenixnewtimes.com

CK's Tavern & Grill

Over in Ahwatukee, CK’s Tavern and Grill gives plenty of reasons to don your team’s favorite colors and pay a visit this season. CK’s kicks things off at 9 a.m. with a full breakfast menu and bloody mary bar available until 2 p.m. If you’re planning on catching the afternoon games, fear not: CK’s offers happy-hour drink specials all day on Sunday, which include $3 Heineken bottles and domestic pints; $3 bloody marys and mimosas; select appetizer specials; and $3 Sunday Funday Pints, which are different each week.

EXPAND Check out the expansive breakfast menu at San Tan Brewery in Chandler. Melissa Fossum

San Tan Brewing Company

Located in downtown Chandler, San Tan Brewing Company is great for early birds. San Tan’s brewpub offers an expansive breakfast menu from 8 to 10:45 a.m., which includes everything from bacon-infused bloody marys and peanut butter and jelly waffles to three-egg omelets and chicken and waffles. After you’re sufficiently stuffed, kick back and enjoy the action with the brewpub’s selection of easily visible flat-screen TVs and delicious, locally crafted Southwestern-style brews.

EXPAND Zipps is known for its excellent game day accommodations. John Ormond

Zipps Sports Grill

Boasting 12 Valley locations throughout Phoenix, Chandler, Tempe, Ahwatukee, and Scottsdale, Zipps Sports Grill has this Sunday football thing down to a science. Each Zipps location is decked out with wall-to-wall HD TVs ensuring you won’t miss a single snap even if you try. Zipps opens up at 9 a.m., serving up breakfast items such as burritos, omelets, French toast, and skillets all starting at $8 until 10:45 a.m. (until daylight savings begins). Then, after 11 a.m., the Weekend Hangover Happy Hour kicks in, which includes $5 32-ounce select domestics, $4 Zippartias, $4.50 bloody marys and screwdrivers, $5 mimosas, and specialty pizzas and burgers until 4 p.m.

Goldie's Neighborhood Sports Cafe serves tasty mimosas and bloody marys on Sundays. John Ormond

Goldie’s Neighborhood Sports Café

Goldie’s Neighborhood Sports Café packs football, fun, and delicious food all into one convenient Scottsdale location. Much like its counterpart Zipps Sports Grill (they share the same ownership), Goldie’s is full of flat-screen TVs and game-day specials, including a breakfast menu served from 9 to 10:45 a.m. until daylight savings begins. Drink specials include $4.50 bloody marys and screwdrivers, $5 32-ounce Coors Light and Miller Lite drafts and mimosas, $10 premium pitchers, and $12 buckets from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Tempe brewery debuted a 2,000-square-foot expansion earlier this year. Courtesy of Four Peaks Brewery

Four Peaks Brewery

Although Four Peaks Brewery is primarily known for its great selection of craft brews, the local brewpub also boasts one of the best game-day atmospheres in metro Phoenix. Four Peaks serves a breakfast menu from 9 to 11 a.m. featuring breakfast burritos and sandwiches, fresh fruit, oatmeal, hash browns, and other early-morning staples. With locations in Tempe and Scottsdale, Four Peaks has plenty of flat-screen TVs and spacious seating, so catching all of the day’s big plays is a breeze. Come early and settle in – Four Peaks is a popular brunch spot, especially during football season. Oh, and it’s a favorite among Minnesota Vikings fans, so cheer accordingly.

EXPAND Duke's features spacious interior seating and plenty of viewing options. Nathan Ahles

Duke’s Sports Bar & Grill

With more than 50 flat-screen TVs, a roomy outdoor patio overlooking El Dorado Park, and excellent weekend specials, it’s no wonder Duke’s Sports Bar and Grill in Scottsdale has been consistently voted the city’s top sports bar for nearly two decades. During the NFL season, Duke’s opens at 9 a.m., offering a first-come-first-serve bloody mary bar available from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. But don’t fill up on drinks; Duke’s also offers a breakfast menu from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, serving up weekend breakfast classics like omelets and breakfast burritos. After breakfast, Duke's regular drink specials, which vary by day, keep flowing long after the final whistle of Sunday Night Football.

