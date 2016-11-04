10 Favorite Healthy Restaurants in Metro Phoenix

EXPAND The fourth metro Phoenix location of Grabbagreen is now open. Lauren Saria

Originally published July 14, 2014. Updated Friday, November 4, 2016.

If you're looking to eat right — whether that means you adhere to a strict Whole30 diet or you just try to go as local and organic as possible — there are plenty of places in town serving healthful fare without sacrificing flavor. Vegetarians, dairy-free, and gluten-free folk know to hit these spots, which usually list right on the menu if a dish will satisfy their dietary needs.

Here are 10 of our favorite spots to eat well in metro Phoenix:

Grabbagreen

The concept is simple: food that's free of preservatives and GMOs that's served to you fast. That's the idea behind Grabbagreen, a fast-casual concept that comes straight out of Scottsdale. The entire menu is all-natural, which means everything from the hormone-free and antibiotic-free proteins to the greens to come are completely unadulterated. The menu includes grain- and greens-based bowls, breakfast collard wraps, and quinoa cakes, plus a list of smoothies, juices, and elixirs to take your nourishment to the next level.

A cheap, healthy, vegan lunch at Desert Roots is the way to go. Heather Hoch

Desert Roots Kitchen

Everyone had that vegan friend in college, or maybe you had a (possibly ongoing) stint of veganism yourself. In either case, there are some bits of nostalgia you likely feel for the days of vegan potlucks. Well, at Desert Roots Kitchen, right off of Mill Avenue in Tempe, you can treat yourself to entirely guilt-free vegan wraps, salads, pasta, and other grain-based dishes. If you're looking for a spot in town that doesn't inject fat for the sake of flavor, DRK is the place. Plus, you can even pick up your weekly CSA boxes there if you're in the area.

Zucchini pesto pasta at 24 Carrots makes going gluten-free a no-brainer. Judy Nichols

24 Carrots

If you're looking for food that's made with serious thought to flavor and your food sensitivity, then you'll want to head to 24 Carrots. Owner and chef Sasha Raj started this place as a juice bar but has since expanded to include a full menu and a bakery — and it's all vegan, vegetarian, and, for the most part, gluten-free. We had our doubts about food that cuts out all things animal, but once we tasted Raj's vegan bacon, we knew we were in good hands. No, it's not as good as real pork belly, but it is a good imitation: smoky, delicious, and definitely healthy. Not bad considering the chef's never tasted the real thing herself. She also sources much of her produce from local, organic farmers. In short, this place is the real deal.

Kaleidoscope Juice

Kaleidoscope was first known for its juices, but its smoothies, wraps, and salads make it a health-conscious eater's dream. Plus, no one looks twice if you wear yoga pants or arrive by bike. The "high vibe" food is 100 percent organic and even includes breakfast options like the "plumbers breakfast" pudding with goji berries, hemp, coconut milk, and chia seeds. Some of the smoothies (Scottsdale and downtown Phoenix locations only) double as meals, and there are gluten-free options as well. The Thai Tiger salad's dressing bursts with flavor, and the acai bowls are not too sweet, but filling. Plus, there are wraps, salads, and even baked snacks ready-made and ready to take home. It's also one of a handful of places in the Valley to get things like turmeric and wheatgrass shots.

A healthy burger for you meatless eaters. Katie Johnson

Pomegranate Cafe

This Ahwatukee establishment is a mecca for meat alternatives. Whether you're a carnivore or a cruelty-free consumer, Pomegranate Cafe can draw nearly any dieter in the door thanks to its fresh produce, dairy-free baked goods, and an extensive menu of entirely green grub. Open for breakfast and lunch, the Pomegranate Cafe makes eating your vegetables a whole lot easier.

