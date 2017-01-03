10 Metro Phoenix Meat and Butcher Shops

EXPAND Here are 10 classic meat and butcher shops across metro Phoenix. Casey Schiller

It was once pretty typical to have a neighborhood meat shop, and someone you referred to as “your butcher.” It's not quite as common anymore, but that practice has remained a reality for some Phoenicians thanks to several old-fashioned butcher shops found throughout the Valley.

From fresh sirloin steaks and roaster pigs to whole chickens and handmade sausage, Phoenix’s meat shop menus are packed with options. We haven’t even mentioned the local lamb cuts, fresh bacon, and lunch meats also found at many counters.

So here you go, meatheads: 10 old-style meat shops across metro Phoenix.

EXPAND Butcher Block Meats in Chandler carries Greater Omaha Packing Company, Vienna beef, and Boar's Head products. Terance Chang

Butcher Block Meats

4015 South Arizona Avenue, #11, Chandler

480-426-8080

A family-owned and operated traditional butcher shop, Butcher Block Meats carries products from the Greater Omaha Packing Company, Vienna Beef, Boar's Head, and more. Find New York strips, marrow bones, St. Louis ribs, and even a goose. Packages include pan-fry ready meats like bacon and pork chops, Chicago-style hot dog kits, Crock Pot-friendly cuts, and something called, simply, the Rib Fest. Butcher Block Meats is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays, and closed Mondays.

Butcher Bob's has Hawaiian sushi-grade fish and more in Surprise. Courtesy of Butcher Bob's

Butcher Bob's

11663 West Bell Road, #2, Surprise

623-933-1518

Around since 1988, Butcher Bob's has been a family-owned, West Valley business through two generations, and bills itself as an old-fashioned neighborhood meat market. Butcher Bob's is a licensed retailer of CAB (Certified Angus Beef), and also sells all-natural pork and chicken, specialty and holiday items, and fresh Hawaiian sushi-grade fish on a monthly basis. The people behind the counter also make their own sausage. Butcher Bob's is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, and is closed Sunday and Monday.

EXPAND French's Meat Shoppe offers select steaks, fresh ground beef, and even blueberry bratwurst. Courtesy of French's Meat Shoppe

French's Meat Shoppe

7851 East McDowell Road, Scottsdale

480-949-8911

Dick Liddy has owned this stripped-down meat shop in south Scottsdale since 1977, though the original French's Meat Shoppe dates back even longer. The menu includes French's select steaks (ribeye and tenderloin fillet), marinated boneless and skinless chicken, 100-percent pure ground beef patties, and handmade sausage (chorizo, potato sausage ring, sweet and hot Italian links, and bratwurst in regular, cheddar, jalapeno, and blueberry). Ground beef is made fresh every night, and sausage is made fresh to order. French’s also offers wholesale items, their popular dry-aged beef, Fiesta seasoning, and weekly specials. French's Meat Shoppe is open from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, and is closed Sunday and Monday.

German Sausage Company

4900 East Indian School Road

602-840-6032

The German Sausage Company has been around since 1982 in the Arcadia area, but the Heidelberg, Germany-born owner, Joërg Scherz, has had family in the sausage-making world since 1885. This shop features smoked sausage like mettwurst, landjaeger, and paprika salami – plus liver sausages, old-fashioned sandwich meats and cold cuts, and salted smoked meats like bauernschinken, nusschinken, and lachsschinken. No credit or debit cards are accepted, and German Sausage Company only offers in-store sales. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, and is closed Sunday and Monday.

EXPAND Hobe Meats offers country ribs, sirloin, and in-house beef jerky at this iconic butcher shop. Benjamin Leatherman

Hobe Meats: Phoenix Butcher Shoppe

6044 North 16th Street

602-604-2333

Hobe Meats can be spotted while cruising through uptown Phoenix by the giant plaster steer and its iconic neon sign. Inside is an old-style butcher shop menu of prime- and choice-grade meats, including beef cuts like top sirloin, pork cuts like country ribs, and fresh chicken in the form of boneless breast meat. Hobe Meats buys from the Greater Omaha Packing Company, and products are allowed a minimum of 30 days aging. There are also marinades and sauces, whole roasting pigs, a weekly Saturday barbecue, and even all-natural pet food. Hobe Meats: Phoenix Butcher Shoppe was established in 1962, and is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and is closed Sundays.

Midwestern Meats

4308 East Main Street, Mesa

480-924-5855

Roger and Sally McConnell established this old-school butcher shop featuring corn-fed Iowa beef and all natural pork and chicken products in Mesa in 1990. The “Meat for Smokin'" section of the Midwestern Meats menu offers brisket, baby back pork ribs, and tri-tip, while the beef menu yields prime rib roast, filet mignon center cuts, chateaubriand, hamburger meat, and steak cuts galore. There’s also Midwestern Meats Seasoning, sides ready to go at the counter, a made-from-scratch bakery, and a restaurant with a home-cooking theme. Plus, there are reheating instructions on the website. Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and closed Sundays.

EXPAND Schreiner's Fine Sausage has been serving 60 varieties of gourmet sausage since 1955. Casey Schiller

Schreiner's Fine Sausage

3601 North Seventh Street

602-265-2939

You’ve definitely seen the iconic Schreiner's Fine Sausage stand while heading down Seventh Street, and if you’ve ever wanted to know what’s on the menu (unless you’re already a frequent customer), let us help you out. Schreiner's has more than 60 varieties of homemade, gourmet sausages ranging from Polish, German, Italian, Swedish, and Hungarian to custom-blended sausages. The menu also offers lunch meat, and extras like slab bacon, beef jerky, and smoked pork products. Schreiner's Fine Sausage was founded in 1955 by Hugo Schreiner, and has been overseen by Nancy Schiller for more than 30 years. Schreiner's is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturdays, and is closed Sunday and Monday.

The Meat Shop

202 East Buckeye Road

602-258-5075

An old-fashioned butcher shop set just south of downtown, the Meat Shop offers grass-fed beef, free-range chicken, local lamb, and all-natural pork products – all provided by Arizona farms. The Meat Shop offers beef cuts like brisket, eye of round, kidney, liver, tongue, and T-bone steak. The pork menu yields ears, hock, jowl, spareribs, and pig wings. There is also smoked pork, beef and pork sausages, meat boxes, and specialty items like wild game and roaster pigs. The Meat Shop is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is closed on Sundays.

EXPAND The Pork Shop features turkey, stuffed pork loin roasts, and holiday hams for Thanksgiving and Christmas. To Go Marketing Group

The Pork Shop

3359 East Combs Road, Queen Creek

480-987-0101

Beef gets all the glory, so at this East Valley butcher shop, pork cuts have held the savory spotlight since 1979. The Pork Shop is known for bratwurst, Italian and Polish sausage, and breakfast links, plus ham, old-fashioned hot dogs, and lunch meats. The line of gourmet sausages includes flavors like maple syrup, jalapeño, green chili, beer, curry wurst, and apple cinnamon. The smoked meats section of the menu features capicola and bacon ends, while the smoked sausage section offers Louisiana hot links, smoked andouille, and German garlic. The Pork Shop is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays, and is closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

Von Hanson's Meats & Spirits

2390 North Alma School Road, Chandler

480-917-2525

A “New Old Fashioned Meat Market,” Von Hanson's Meats & Spirits originated in Minnesota in 1984, but due to a high demand from Midwesterners relocating to the Valley, a Chandler location opened its doors in 2004. Von Hanson’s features more than 70 types of sausage and brats, plus stick meat – all of which is made in the store’s smokehouse. Find Polish sausage, andouille, kielbasa, and Swedish potato sausage, plus butter garlic chicken breasts, and all-natural pet food. The shop also offers game processing for deer, moose, and more, apple to mesquite to hickory chunks for barbecuing, multiple shelves of sauces and spices, and plenty of craft beer all around. Von Hanson's Meats & Spirits is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

